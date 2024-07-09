How to Create a Bootable USB Using CMD
Creating a bootable USB using the command prompt (CMD) is an efficient way to install or repair an operating system. Whether you want to install a fresh copy of Windows, Linux, or any other OS, a bootable USB can simplify the process. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to create a bootable USB using CMD.
Requirements:
To create a bootable USB using CMD, you will require the following:
1. A USB flash drive with sufficient storage capacity.
2. An ISO file of the operating system you want to install.
3. A computer running on Windows with administrative privileges.
Instructions:
Follow the steps below to create a bootable USB using CMD:
1. Connect your USB flash drive to your computer.
2. Open the Start menu and search for “Command Prompt”. Right-click on it and select “Run as administrator”.
3. In the command prompt window, type “diskpart” and press Enter. This will launch the DiskPart utility.
4. Type “list disk” and press Enter. A list of connected disks will be displayed.
5. Identify your USB flash drive by its size and note down its disk number (e.g., Disk 1).
6. Type “select disk X” (replace X with the disk number of your USB flash drive) and press Enter.
7. Type “clean” and press Enter. This will remove all data from the USB flash drive.
**8. Type “create partition primary” and press Enter. This will create a primary partition on the USB drive.**
9. Type “select partition 1” and press Enter. This will select the primary partition.
10. Type “active” and press Enter. This will make the partition active.
11. Type “format fs=ntfs quick” and press Enter. This will format the USB flash drive with the NTFS file system.
12. Once the format is complete, type “assign” and press Enter. This will assign a drive letter to the USB flash drive.
13. Minimize the command prompt window but leave it open.
**14. Open a new command prompt window by right-clicking on the Start menu and selecting “Command Prompt”.**
15. Navigate to the directory where the ISO file is located. You can use the “cd” command to change directories.
16. Type “cd boot” and press Enter.
17. Type “bootsect /nt60 X:” (replace X with the drive letter of your USB flash drive) and press Enter. This will update the USB flash drive with boot code compatible for BIOS systems.
18. Close the command prompt window.
Congratulations! You have successfully created a bootable USB using CMD. It is now ready for installing or repairing an operating system.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I use a USB drive with existing data to create a bootable USB using CMD?
A1: No, the process of creating a bootable USB using CMD will remove all the data from your USB drive.
Q2: Can I create a bootable USB for both Windows and Linux using CMD?
A2: Yes, you can create a bootable USB for various operating systems, including Windows and Linux, using CMD. Just make sure you have the respective ISO file.
Q3: Can I create a bootable USB using CMD on a Mac?
A3: No, the command prompt method is specific to Windows. Mac users can follow a different set of instructions to create a bootable USB.
Q4: Can I use a USB with FAT32 file system instead of NTFS?
A4: Yes, you can use a USB with the FAT32 file system, but it is recommended to use NTFS for larger ISO files.
Q5: Why do I need administrative privileges to create a bootable USB using CMD?
A5: Administrative privileges are required as diskpart commands involve changes to disk partitions and formatting, which require elevated permissions.
Q6: Can I use CMD commands to create a bootable USB on Windows XP or earlier versions?
A6: No, the command prompt method for creating a bootable USB works on Windows 7 and later versions.
Q7: How can I make sure my USB is bootable after creating it using CMD?
A7: To verify if your USB is bootable, restart your computer, access the boot menu, and select the USB drive as the boot device. If the installation or repair process starts, your USB is bootable.
Q8: Can I create a bootable USB using CMD without using an ISO file?
A8: No, an ISO file is necessary to create a bootable USB using CMD, as it contains the necessary operating system files.
Q9: How long does it take to create a bootable USB using CMD?
A9: The time it takes to create a bootable USB using CMD depends on the size of the USB drive and the speed of your computer.
Q10: Can I use CMD commands to create a bootable USB for macOS?
A10: No, the process of creating a bootable USB for macOS is different and requires specific tools provided by Apple.
Q11: What if I encounter an error while using CMD to create a bootable USB?
A11: If you encounter any errors, make sure you are following the steps correctly and ensure your USB drive is not damaged. It may be helpful to search for specific error codes or consult related forums for assistance.
Q12: Can I use the created bootable USB on different computers?
A12: Yes, the bootable USB created using CMD can be used on different computers, as long as they are compatible with the operating system you have installed within the USB.