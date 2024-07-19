How to create a bootable USB from iso on mac?

Creating a bootable USB from an ISO file is essential when you need to install or upgrade an operating system on your Mac. Luckily, the process is relatively straightforward. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to create a bootable USB from an ISO on your Mac.
What is an ISO File?
An ISO file, also known as an ISO image or disc image, is a digital replica of a physical optical disc, such as a CD or DVD. It contains all the file system’s contents, including the operating system, installation files, and folders. An ISO file can be easily burned to a USB drive to create a bootable device.
Checklist Before Starting
Before we dive into the step-by-step process, let’s make sure you have everything you need:
– A Mac computer with macOS installed.
– An ISO file of the operating system you want to create a bootable USB for.
– A USB drive with sufficient storage capacity (usually 8GB or more).
Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Format the USB Drive
Plug in the USB drive and open Disk Utility from the Applications -> Utilities folder. Select the USB drive from the left sidebar and click on the “Erase” tab. Choose the “MS-DOS (FAT)” or “ExFAT” format and click “Erase” to format the drive.
Step 2: Mount the ISO File
Locate the ISO file you want to use, then double-click on it. This will mount the ISO file and make its contents accessible.
Step 3: Identify the Mounted ISO in Terminal
Open the Terminal application from Applications -> Utilities. Enter the following command to list the mounted volumes:
“`
diskutil list
“`
Identify the mounted ISO volume from the list, it should typically have a name like “/dev/diskXsY” (e.g., /dev/disk2s1).
Step 4: Create the Bootable USB
In the Terminal, enter the following command while replacing “/path/to/iso” with the path to the mounted ISO file and “/dev/diskXsY” with the identifier of the USB drive:
“`
sudo dd if=/path/to/iso of=/dev/diskXsY bs=1m
“`
Be extremely cautious while running this command, as it can erase data on any device specified incorrectly. Double-check that the device identifier is for the USB drive.
Step 5: Wait for the Process to Complete
The creation process may take a while, depending on the size of the ISO file and the USB drive’s speed. A progress report will be displayed in the Terminal. Once it finishes without any errors, you will have successfully created a bootable USB from the ISO file.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I use a USB drive with data on it?
No, the process of creating a bootable USB drive erases all data on the drive. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
Can I use any ISO file to create a bootable USB on Mac?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB from any ISO file, including operating systems, software installations, or rescue disks.
Can I use the bootable USB on a Windows computer?
Yes, if the ISO file contains a Windows operating system, you can use the bootable USB on a Windows computer.
Is there a minimum USB drive size required?
Typically, you will need a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity, but it may vary depending on the ISO file’s size.
Do I need administrator (sudo) privileges to create a bootable USB?
Yes, you need administrator privileges to run the dd command in Terminal. Authenticate with your admin password when prompted.
Can I create multiple bootable USB drives simultaneously?
No, the dd command can only be used to create one bootable USB drive at a time.
Can I safely eject the USB drive once the process is complete?
Yes, once the Terminal shows the process is done, you can safely eject the USB drive by right-clicking on its icon and selecting “Eject.”
Can I reuse the USB drive after creating a bootable USB?
Yes, you can format the USB drive again to remove the bootable content and use it for regular storage purposes.
What if the dd command gives an error?
Make sure you have entered the command correctly and that the paths and identifiers are accurate. An incorrect command can result in data loss.
Can I speed up the creation process?
The creation process depends on factors such as the speed of your USB drive and the ISO file’s size. Using a faster USB drive can potentially speed up the process.
Are there any alternative methods to create a bootable USB on Mac?
Yes, there are third-party tools available, such as Etcher or UNetbootin, which provide a graphical interface to create bootable USBs on Mac.
Can I create a bootable USB for macOS on a Windows computer?
Yes, there are tools available, such as Rufus or balenaEtcher, that allow you to create bootable USBs for macOS on a Windows computer.