How to create a boot USB for mac?

Introduction
When it comes to troubleshooting or performing a fresh installation on your Mac, having a bootable USB drive can be incredibly useful. It allows you to easily access advanced recovery options or perform a clean installation of macOS. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a bootable USB drive for your Mac.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into the process, there are a few things you’ll need to have in order to create a bootable USB for your Mac:
– A USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 8 GB.
– A Mac running macOS High Sierra or later.
– A stable internet connection to download the macOS installer.
– Some free time and patience.
Now, let’s get started with the step-by-step guide on how to create a bootable USB for your Mac.
Step 1: Download the macOS Installer
The first step is to download the macOS installer from the App Store. Head over to the App Store on your Mac and search for the desired version of macOS. Once you find it, click on “Download” to start the installation process. This will create an installer file in your Applications folder.
Step 2: Format the USB Drive
Plug in your USB flash drive into your Mac and ensure that it is properly recognized. Open the Disk Utility, which can be found in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder.
– Select your USB drive from the list of available disks.
– Click on “Erase” and choose a name for your USB drive.
– Select the “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” format.
– Click on “Erase” to format the USB drive.
Step 3: Create a Bootable USB
Now that your USB drive is properly formatted, it’s time to create the bootable USB.
– Open Terminal, which can be found in the Utilities folder within the Applications folder.
– Type the following command and hit Enter:
sudo /Applications/Install macOS [version].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/[USB Drive Name] --nointeraction
– Replace “[version]” with the exact name of the macOS installer file you downloaded in Step 1.
– Replace “[USB Drive Name]” with the name you gave to your USB drive in Step 2.
– Press Enter and enter your administrator password when prompted. The process may take a while to complete.
Step 4: Boot from the USB Drive
Once the bootable USB drive is created, it’s time to boot your Mac from it.
– Restart your Mac and hold down the Option (⌥) key immediately upon hearing the startup chime.
– Release the Option key when the Startup Manager appears.
– Select the USB drive from the list of available drives.
– Click on the arrow below the drive to start the booting process.
FAQs
Can I use a Windows PC to create a bootable USB for Mac?
No, the process described in this article is specific to Mac systems. You’ll need a Mac running macOS High Sierra or later to create a bootable USB for a Mac.
Can I use a USB drive with a capacity less than 8 GB?
No, the minimum required capacity for a bootable USB drive is 8 GB. Using a smaller capacity drive may result in insufficient space for the macOS installer.
Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive is properly formatted and recognized by your Mac, you can use it to create a bootable USB for your Mac.
Can I still use the USB drive for storage after creating a bootable USB?
Yes, you can use the USB drive for storage purposes after creating a bootable USB. However, it’s advisable to keep a backup of your files before proceeding with the bootable USB creation process.
Can I create a bootable USB for an older version of macOS?
Yes, the process remains similar, but you’ll need to have the installer for the specific version of macOS you want to create a bootable USB for.
Can I create a bootable USB for multiple versions of macOS?
No, the bootable USB can only hold a single version of macOS.
Can I create a bootable USB for another Mac model?
Yes, the bootable USB created using the aforementioned steps can be used on any compatible Mac model.
What if the Terminal displays an error during the USB creation process?
Ensure that you’ve correctly typed the command and verify that the macOS installer file is located in the Applications folder. If the issue persists, try restarting your Mac and trying again.
Can I use a USB drive with existing data to create a bootable USB?
No, creating a bootable USB will format the entire drive, erasing all existing data. Make sure to backup any important data before proceeding.
Can I use a USB-C flash drive with a USB-A to USB-C adapter?
Yes, you can use a USB-C flash drive with a USB-A to USB-C adapter to create a bootable USB for your Mac.
Can I delete the macOS installer file after creating the bootable USB?
Yes, you can delete the macOS installer file from your Applications folder to free up storage space on your Mac. However, it’s recommended to keep a backup copy in case you need to create another bootable USB in the future.
Now that you have successfully created a bootable USB for your Mac, you can confidently troubleshoot or install macOS whenever needed. Remember to store the USB drive in a safe place for future use.