**How to crack Windows 10 password using USB?**
Losing or forgetting your Windows 10 password can be a frustrating experience. However, with the help of a USB drive, you can regain access to your account and reset the password. In this article, we will guide you through the process of cracking a Windows 10 password using a USB drive.
Before we begin, it’s essential to note that this method is meant for personal use on your own device. Unauthorized cracking or hacking of someone else’s computer is illegal and unethical. So, make sure you only use this method on your own Windows 10 device.
To crack Windows 10 password using a USB, follow these steps:
1. **Prepare a bootable USB drive:** Begin by preparing a bootable USB drive. This drive will contain the necessary files to help you reset your Windows 10 password. You can use tools like Rufus or Windows USB/DVD Download Tool to create a bootable USB drive.
2. **Insert the bootable USB drive:** Once you have created the bootable USB drive, insert it into the locked Windows 10 computer.
3. **Access the boot menu:** Restart your computer and access the boot menu by pressing the designated key (such as F12 or ESC) during the booting process. The key may vary depending on your computer’s manufacturer.
4. **Select the USB drive:** From the boot menu, select the USB drive as the primary boot device. This will allow your computer to boot from the USB drive instead of the hard drive.
5. **Launch the password cracking tool:** After booting from the USB drive, you will be presented with a screen displaying various options. Choose the option that allows you to launch a password cracking tool.
6. **Select the target Windows 10 installation:** Once the password cracking tool is launched, it will detect the Windows 10 installation on your computer. Select the target Windows 10 installation where the password needs to be cracked.
7. **Choose the password reset option:** Next, choose the password reset option from the menu. This will initiate the process of cracking the Windows 10 password.
8. **Reset the password:** The password cracking tool will prompt you to enter a new password for your Windows 10 account. Enter a new strong password and confirm it.
9. **Complete the process:** Once you have entered and confirmed the new password, the password cracking tool will complete the process. Your Windows 10 password will now be reset to the new one you specified.
That’s it! You have successfully cracked your Windows 10 password using a USB drive. You can now reboot your computer and log in using the newly set password.
FAQs:
1. Can this method be used on all versions of Windows 10?
No, this method can be used for all versions of Windows 10, including Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Enterprise.
2. Do I need to have advanced technical knowledge?
While basic computer skills are necessary, you don’t need advanced technical knowledge to follow this method. It is relatively straightforward.
3. Can I use a USB drive that already contains data?
No, it is recommended to use a blank USB drive as the bootable drive. Using a USB drive with existing data may cause conflicts during the password cracking process.
4. Will cracking the password result in data loss?
No, cracking the password using this method will not result in data loss. Your files and settings will remain intact.
5. What if I cannot access the boot menu?
If you cannot access the boot menu using the designated key, you may need to modify the boot order in your computer’s BIOS settings.
6. Can this method be used on a computer with BitLocker enabled?
No, you cannot crack a Windows 10 password on a computer that has BitLocker encryption enabled. You would need to disable BitLocker before following this method.
7. Can I use this method for a Microsoft account password?
No, this method is specifically for cracking local account passwords on Windows 10. It does not work for Microsoft account passwords.
8. Is there any risk involved in cracking a Windows 10 password using this method?
While cracking your own Windows 10 password does not present any significant risks, it’s important to remember that unauthorized cracking of someone else’s computer is illegal and unethical.
9. Will the method work if I have forgotten my username as well?
No, this method requires you to know the username of the account for which you want to crack the password. If you have forgotten your username, you may need to use alternative methods or seek professional assistance.
10. Can I use a macOS or Linux computer to create the bootable USB drive?
Yes, you can use a macOS or Linux computer to create the bootable USB drive by using compatible tools like Rufus or Etcher.
11. Is it possible to crack the Windows 10 password without a USB drive?
Yes, there are alternative methods to crack a Windows 10 password without a USB drive. These methods involve using password recovery software or utilizing built-in Windows utilities.
12. Are there any preventive measures to avoid forgetting Windows 10 passwords?
Yes, you can set up a password hint, create a password reset disk, or use password management tools to help prevent forgetting your Windows 10 password. It’s also advisable to use strong and memorable passwords to minimize the chances of forgetting them.