How to copy Windows 10 pro to usb?

If you want to create a bootable USB drive for installing or reinstalling Windows 10 Pro, you have come to the right place. Copying the Windows operating system to a USB drive is an efficient way to carry your setup with you or perform a clean installation on another computer. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to copy Windows 10 Pro to a USB drive.
Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive
To begin, you need a USB drive with a minimum storage capacity of 8 GB. Make sure you have backed up any important data on the USB drive, as it will be formatted during the process. Follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB drive to your computer.
2. Open File Explorer and locate your USB drive.
3. Right-click on the USB drive and select “Format” from the context menu.
4. In the Format window, ensure that the File System is set to “FAT32” and Allocation Unit Size is set to “Default.”
5. Give your USB drive a name in the Volume Label field if desired.
6. Check the “Quick Format” and “Create a bootable disk using” options.
7. From the dropdown menu, select “ISO Image,” then click on the small disk icon to browse and select your Windows 10 Pro ISO file.
8. Click “Start” and wait for the formatting process to complete.
Step 2: Copy Windows 10 Pro to the USB Drive
Now that you have prepared the USB drive, you can proceed to copy Windows 10 Pro onto it. Follow these steps:
1. Ensure that you have a valid Windows 10 Pro ISO file. If you don’t have one, you can download it from the official Microsoft website or obtain it from a trusted source.
2. Open File Explorer and locate your Windows 10 Pro ISO file.
3. Right-click on the ISO file and select “Mount” from the context menu. This will create a virtual DVD drive with the contents of the ISO file.
4. Open another File Explorer window and navigate to the mounted ISO drive.
5. Select all the files and folders within the ISO drive and copy them (Ctrl+C).
6. Go back to the File Explorer window displaying your USB drive.
7. Paste the copied files and folders into the USB drive (Ctrl+V).
8. Wait for the copying process to complete. This may take a few minutes depending on the speed of your computer and USB drive.
Step 3: Boot from the USB Drive
After copying Windows 10 Pro to the USB drive, you can now use it to install or reinstall the operating system on another computer. Follow these steps:
1. Insert the USB drive into the computer on which you want to install Windows 10 Pro.
2. Restart the computer.
3. During startup, continuously press the key required to access the boot menu (usually F12 or Esc, but it depends on your computer’s manufacturer).
4. From the boot menu, select the USB drive as the primary boot device and press Enter.
5. The computer will now boot from the USB drive and initiate the Windows 10 Pro installation process.
6. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
FAQs:
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8 GB to copy Windows 10 Pro?
No, the minimum recommended size for a bootable USB drive containing Windows 10 Pro is 8 GB.
2. Do I need a Windows 10 Pro product key to copy it to a USB drive?
No, you don’t need a product key to create a bootable USB drive with Windows 10 Pro. The product key will be required during the installation process.
3. Can I copy Windows 10 Pro to a USB drive from a Mac computer?
Yes, the steps for copying Windows 10 Pro to a USB drive are similar on a Mac computer. You will need a valid Windows 10 Pro ISO file and compatible USB drive.
4. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to copy Windows 10 Pro?
Yes, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive to create a bootable disk for Windows 10 Pro. The process is different, and you will need a DVD burner and a blank DVD.
5. Can I use an external hard drive to copy Windows 10 Pro?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to create a bootable Windows 10 Pro drive. The process is similar to using a USB drive.
6. Can I copy Windows 10 Home to a USB drive using these steps?
Yes, these steps are applicable for all editions of Windows 10, including Windows 10 Home.
7. Can I copy Windows 10 Pro to a USB drive using a Linux operating system?
Yes, you can use Linux to create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 Pro. The process involves using compatible software like WoeUSB or UNetbootin.
8. Should I use a new or empty USB drive for copying Windows 10 Pro?
It is recommended to use a new or empty USB drive to avoid any potential data loss, as the drive will be formatted during the process.
9. Can I copy Windows 10 Pro from one USB drive to another?
Yes, you can copy Windows 10 Pro from one USB drive to another by following the same steps outlined in this article.
10. Can I copy Windows 10 Pro to a USB drive without formatting it?
No, the USB drive needs to be formatted to create a bootable Windows 10 Pro drive. Remember to backup any important data before formatting.
11. Can I copy Windows 10 Pro to a USB drive using a Chromebook?
No, Chromebooks have limitations when it comes to installing other operating systems. It is recommended to use a Windows or Mac computer for this process.
12. Can I copy Windows 10 Pro to a USB drive if my computer already has Windows installed?
Yes, you can use these steps to copy Windows 10 Pro to a USB drive even if your computer already has Windows installed. This is useful for creating a bootable drive for troubleshooting purposes or clean installations.