How to copy Windows 10 on usb?

If you are planning to reinstall Windows 10, create a backup, or install the operating system on a new computer, having a copy of Windows 10 on a USB drive can be incredibly useful. A USB drive allows you to conveniently install the operating system without the need for an internet connection. In this article, we will guide you through the process of copying Windows 10 onto a USB drive.
What Do You Need?
Before we start, you will need a few things:
1. A USB drive: Ensure that your USB drive has sufficient storage space (at least 8 GB is recommended) and is formatted correctly.
2. A Windows 10 ISO file: This is essentially an image file that contains all the necessary files to install the operating system. You can download the official Windows 10 ISO file from the Microsoft website.
Copying Windows 10 onto a USB Drive
Now, let’s get into the steps to copy Windows 10 onto a USB drive.
**Step 1: Prepare the USB Drive**
1. Connect the USB drive to your computer.
2. Open the File Explorer by pressing the Windows key + E.
3. Right-click on the USB drive and select “Format” from the drop-down menu.
4. In the Format window, ensure that the File System is set to NTFS, and the Allocation Unit Size is set to Default.
5. Give your USB drive a name (optional).
6. Click on the “Start” button and confirm the formatting process when prompted.
**Step 2: Mount the Windows 10 ISO File**
1. Locate the Windows 10 ISO file you downloaded.
2. Right-click on the ISO file and select “Mount” from the context menu.
3. The ISO file will be mounted as a virtual drive with a new drive letter.
**Step 3: Copy the Contents to the USB Drive**
1. Open the mounted ISO drive.
2. Press Ctrl + A to select all the files and folders.
3. Right-click on the selected files and folders, then choose “Copy” from the context menu.
4. Open the USB drive by double-clicking on it in the File Explorer.
5. Right-click inside the USB drive and choose “Paste” from the context menu.
6. Wait for the copying process to complete. This may take a while, depending on the speed of your computer and the size of the Windows 10 ISO file.
**Step 4: Eject the USB Drive**
1. Once the copying process is finished, make sure all the files have been successfully copied onto the USB drive.
2. Right-click on the USB drive in the File Explorer and select “Eject” from the context menu.
3. Safely remove the USB drive from your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. Can I use a USB drive that already has data on it?
Yes, you can. However, please note that all existing data on the USB drive will be deleted during the formatting process, so make sure to back up any important data beforehand.
Q2. Can I use a USB 2.0 drive instead of a USB 3.0 drive?
Absolutely! Windows 10 can be copied onto a USB 2.0 drive as well. However, using a USB 3.0 drive will result in faster installation speeds.
Q3. Do I need to purchase a Windows 10 license to copy it onto a USB drive?
No, you do not need a license to copy Windows 10 onto a USB drive. However, you will need a valid license to activate and use Windows 10.
Q4. Can I install Windows 10 from the USB drive on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers as long as you have a valid license for each computer.
Q5. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to copy Windows 10?
Yes, instead of a USB drive, you can use a DVD to create a bootable copy of Windows 10. The process differs slightly, but the concept remains the same.
Q6. Can I use a Mac to copy Windows 10 onto a USB drive?
Yes, you can use a Mac to copy Windows 10 onto a USB drive by using third-party software such as UNetbootin or Boot Camp Assistant.
Q7. Can I copy Windows 10 onto a USB drive using a Linux-based operating system?
Yes, similar to using a Mac, you can use third-party software like WoeUSB to copy Windows 10 onto a USB drive using Linux.
Q8. What is the advantage of copying Windows 10 onto a USB drive over using a DVD?
Using a USB drive offers greater convenience as it allows faster and easier installation, saves time, and allows you to easily update drivers and software during installation.
Q9. Can I use a USB drive to repair my existing Windows 10 installation?
Yes, you can use a USB drive with a copy of Windows 10 to repair your existing installation by booting from the USB drive and selecting the repair option.
Q10. Can I use the same USB drive for additional data storage after copying Windows 10?
Yes, once you have copied Windows 10 onto a USB drive, you can still use it for additional data storage by creating a separate partition.
Q11. Can I copy Windows 10 onto a USB drive from an older version of Windows?
Yes, you can copy Windows 10 ISO onto a USB drive from an older version of Windows as long as you have a compatible ISO file and a USB drive formatted correctly.
Q12. Can I make a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 on a Chromebook?
Unfortunately, Chrome OS does not support creating bootable USB drives by default. However, you can use online tools or Linux-based software for this purpose.