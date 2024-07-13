How to copy steam games to usb?

Steam is a popular platform for gamers to purchase and play their favorite games. However, sometimes it may be necessary to copy your Steam games to a USB drive for various reasons. Whether you want to save space on your computer’s hard drive or simply want to transfer your games to another PC, copying your Steam games to a USB drive can be a practical solution. In this article, we will guide you through the process of copying Steam games to a USB drive.
Requirements for copying Steam games to USB
Before we get into the steps, ensure that you have the following requirements in place:
1. A USB drive with sufficient storage capacity: The size of the USB drive should be greater than the total size of the Steam games you wish to copy.
2. Steam client installed: Make sure you have the Steam client installed on your computer. You can download it from the official Steam website if you haven’t already.
3. Active Steam account: To copy your Steam games, you will need an active Steam account with the games you want to copy associated with it.
Steps to copy Steam games to USB
Now that you have the requirements ready, follow these steps to copy your Steam games to a USB drive:
1. Connect your USB drive to your computer’s USB port.
2. Open the Steam client on your computer and log in to your account.
3. Once logged in, click on the “Library” tab at the top of the Steam client.
4. Locate the game you want to copy to the USB drive in your library.
5. Right-click on the game and select “Properties” from the drop-down menu.
6. In the “Properties” window, click on the “Local Files” tab.
7. Click on the “Browse Local Files” button. This will open the game’s installation folder on your computer.
8. Select all the files and folders in the game’s installation folder by pressing “Ctrl+A” on your keyboard.
9. Right-click on the selected files and folders and choose “Copy” from the menu.
10. Open the File Explorer on your computer by pressing “Windows Key + E” on your keyboard.
11. Navigate to your USB drive in the File Explorer.
12. Right-click on an empty space in the USB drive’s window and choose “Paste” from the menu. This will start copying the game files from your computer to the USB drive.
13. Wait for the copying process to complete. The duration may vary depending on the size of the game and the speed of your USB drive.
14. Once the copying process is finished, safely remove the USB drive from your computer.
FAQs on copying Steam games to USB
1. Can I play Steam games directly from the USB drive?
No, you cannot play Steam games directly from a USB drive. The games need to be copied back to a computer with the Steam client installed to run.
2. Can I copy Steam games to any USB drive?
Yes, you can copy Steam games to any USB drive as long as it has sufficient storage capacity.
3. Will copying Steam games to USB delete them from my computer?
No, copying Steam games to USB will create a duplicate of the game files, leaving the original files on your computer intact.
4. Can I copy Steam games to a USB drive and play them on another PC?
Yes, you can copy Steam games to a USB drive and play them on another PC, provided that PC has the Steam client installed and you log in with the same Steam account.
5. Can I copy Steam games to a USB drive and transfer them to a different operating system?
In most cases, Steam games are not compatible with different operating systems. So, transferring the games to a different operating system may not work without additional steps or compatibility issues.
6. How do I restore Steam games from a USB drive to my computer?
To restore Steam games from a USB drive to your computer, simply copy the game files back to the original installation folder on your computer.
7. Can I copy Steam games to a USB drive and play them on a friend’s computer?
Yes, you can copy Steam games to a USB drive and play them on a friend’s computer, provided that friend has the Steam client installed and you log in with your Steam account.
8. Is it legal to copy Steam games to a USB drive?
Yes, it is legal to copy your own Steam games to a USB drive for personal use. However, sharing the copied games or distributing them can be a violation of Steam’s terms and conditions.
9. Can I copy Steam games to a USB drive and use them offline?
Yes, copying Steam games to a USB drive allows you to play them offline on a computer with the Steam client installed.
10. Can I copy Steam games to a USB drive and transfer them to a new computer?
Yes, you can copy Steam games to a USB drive and transfer them to a new computer by following the steps mentioned earlier.
11. Can I copy Steam games to a USB drive and use them on a Mac?
Yes, you can copy Steam games to a USB drive and use them on a Mac as long as the game supports macOS.
12. Can I copy Steam games to a USB drive and use them on a Linux system?
Yes, you can copy Steam games to a USB drive and use them on a Linux system if the game is compatible with Linux.