How to copy my computer screen?

Whether you want to save important information, share something visually captivating with friends, or create a tutorial, being able to copy your computer screen is a valuable skill to have. Fortunately, there are several methods you can use to achieve this. In this article, we will walk you through different ways to copy your computer screen.
Method 1: Using Built-in Keyboard Shortcuts
One of the easiest ways to copy your computer screen is by utilizing the built-in keyboard shortcuts. These shortcuts vary depending on your operating system:
For Windows Users:
To copy the entire screen, press the Print Screen (PrtScn) key on your keyboard. Then, open an image editor or document, and press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot.
For Mac Users:
To copy the entire screen, press Command + Shift + 3 simultaneously. The screenshot will be saved on your desktop as a PNG file.
Method 2: Utilizing Snipping Tools
Windows and Mac operating systems offer built-in snipping tools, which allow you to capture specific portions of your screen with precision. Follow these steps:
For Windows Users:
1. Click on the Start button, search for “Snipping Tool,” and open the application.
2. Click on “New” and select the desired snipping shape (rectangular, freeform, window, or full-screen).
3. Use your mouse to draw around the area you want to capture.
4. Once captured, click on the floppy disk icon to save it.
For Mac Users:
1. Press Command + Shift + 5 to open the screenshot toolbar.
2. Choose the desired snipping option from the toolbar.
3. Click and drag to select the area you want to capture.
4. Click on “Capture” in the toolbar to save the screenshot.
Method 3: Third-Party Screen Capture Software
If you require more advanced features, there are plenty of third-party screen capture software options available. Some popular choices include Snagit, Lightshot, and Greenshot. Here’s how to use Snagit as an example:
1. Download and install Snagit from the official website.
2. Launch Snagit and select the desired capture mode (e.g., full screen, region, or scrolling window).
3. Click on the “Capture” button or use the specified keyboard shortcut.
4. Edit, annotate, or crop the screenshot if needed.
5. Save the captured image to your preferred location.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I capture only a specific window on my computer screen?
Yes, you can. In Windows, press Alt + PrtScn simultaneously to capture the active window only. On Mac, use Command + Shift + 4, then press the spacebar, and click on the desired window.
2. How can I capture a screenshot of a webpage that requires scrolling?
Some third-party screen capture software, like Snagit, have scrolling capture options that allow you to capture an entire webpage, even if it requires scrolling.
3. Are there any online tools to capture my computer screen?
Absolutely! Websites like Lightshot, Screenshot.net, and Greenshot’s online version offer screen capture tools that require no downloads.
4. Can I capture a specific portion of my computer screen on Windows?
Yes, Windows offers a built-in tool called Snipping Tool. Follow the steps mentioned under Method 2 to capture specific portions of your screen.
5. How do I take a screenshot on a dual monitor setup?
Follow the same keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac mentioned in Method 1, and it will capture the screens of both monitors.
6. Can I copy my computer screen on a Chromebook?
Yes, Chromebooks have a built-in keyboard shortcut for capturing the screen. Press “Ctrl + Show Windows” (the square icon on the top row) to copy the entire screen.
7. How do I take a screenshot on a Linux computer?
Similar to Windows, Linux also offers keyboard shortcuts for capturing the screen. Press PrtScn to capture the entire screen, or Alt + PrtScn to capture the active window.
8. Can I annotate or edit the screenshots I captured?
Yes, depending on the method or software you used to capture the screen, you can use image editing software (such as Paint or Adobe Photoshop) or built-in editing options to annotate and edit the screenshots.
9. How do I find the screenshots I captured on Windows?
On Windows, screenshots captured using the built-in Print Screen key are automatically copied to the clipboard. You can paste them into an image editor or document. Snipping Tool saves screenshots automatically in a location you specify.
10. Is it possible to directly share screenshots on social media platforms?
Yes, many third-party screen capture tools, such as Lightshot and Snagit, allow you to share your screenshots directly to social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter.
11. Can I schedule automatic screen captures on my computer?
Yes, some third-party screen capture software, including Snagit, provide options to schedule automatic captures at specified intervals.
12. Can I copy the screen of a video or game playing on my computer?
Yes, you can use screen capture software, like Snagit or OBS Studio, to copy the screen of videos or games playing on your computer.