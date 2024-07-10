**How to copy music from Apple Music to USB?**
Apple Music is a popular streaming service that allows users to access a vast library of songs. While it is convenient to listen to these songs online, you might find yourself wanting to copy them to a USB drive for various reasons such as offline listening or playing music in your car. However, Apple Music does not provide any direct option to copy music to a USB. But don’t worry, there are a few workarounds that can help you achieve this. Follow the step-by-step guide below to learn how to copy music from Apple Music to a USB drive.
1. **Use TuneMobie Apple Music Converter to save Apple Music songs to your computer:**
– Download and install TuneMobie Apple Music Converter on your computer.
– Launch the program and click on the Add button to select the Apple Music songs you want to copy.
– Choose the output format as MP3 or any other compatible format.
– Click on the Convert button to start the conversion process.
– Once the conversion is finished, you can locate the converted songs on your computer.
2. **Transfer the converted Apple Music songs to your USB drive:**
– Insert your USB drive into your computer’s USB port.
– Open the folder where the converted Apple Music songs are located.
– Select the songs you want to copy and drag them to the USB drive’s folder.
– Wait for the transfer to complete, and you’re done!
FAQs:
1. Can I directly copy songs from Apple Music to a USB drive?
No, Apple Music restricts users from directly copying songs to a USB drive due to copyright protection.
2. Are there any alternative methods to copy music from Apple Music to USB?
Yes, you can use third-party software like TuneMobie Apple Music Converter to convert and save Apple Music songs to your computer first, and then transfer them to a USB drive.
3. Will the converted Apple Music songs still have DRM protection?
No, the converted Apple Music songs will be DRM-free, making them compatible with various devices and platforms.
4. Can I use iTunes to copy music from Apple Music to USB?
No, iTunes only allows you to save downloaded songs within the app and does not provide an option to copy them to a USB drive.
5. Is TuneMobie Apple Music Converter free to use?
TuneMobie Apple Music Converter offers a free trial version but requires a license for full functionality.
6. Can I copy my entire Apple Music library to a USB drive?
Yes, you can select and convert multiple songs using TuneMobie Apple Music Converter and then copy them to a USB drive.
7. What if I want to copy songs from Apple Music to a USB drive directly on my iPhone?
Currently, Apple does not provide any native feature to copy songs from Apple Music to a USB drive directly on an iPhone.
8. Can I use TuneMobie Apple Music Converter on Windows and Mac?
Yes, TuneMobie Apple Music Converter is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.
9. Are there any other software alternatives to TuneMobie Apple Music Converter?
Yes, there are several other third-party software options available, such as Sidify Apple Music Converter and NoteBurner iTunes Audio Converter.
10. Can I play the converted Apple Music songs on any media player?
Yes, the converted Apple Music songs can be played on any media player that supports the chosen output format.
11. Will converting Apple Music songs into MP3 affect the audio quality?
The audio quality may be slightly affected during the conversion process, but it is often considered negligible and imperceptible to most listeners.
12. Can I still use the converted Apple Music songs if my Apple Music subscription expires?
Yes, you can continue to use and enjoy the converted Apple Music songs even after your Apple Music subscription expires, as they are no longer tied to the streaming service.