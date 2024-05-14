Google Drive is an incredibly useful cloud storage platform that allows you to store and access your files from anywhere with an internet connection. However, there may be times when you want to make a copy of your Google Drive files to a USB drive for backup purposes, offline access, or sharing with others. In this article, we will walk you through the steps on how to copy Google Drive to USB so that you can have your files readily available offline.
Method 1: Copying Files Manually
To copy Google Drive files to a USB drive manually, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Connect the USB drive to your computer
Plug your USB drive into an available USB port on your computer. Make sure that your computer recognizes the USB drive and assigns it a drive letter.
Step 2: Open Google Drive
Launch your web browser and go to the Google Drive website (drive.google.com). Sign in to your Google account if you haven’t already done so.
Step 3: Select the files to copy
Navigate to the files or folders that you want to copy to your USB drive. You can select multiple files or folders by holding down the Ctrl key on Windows or the Command key on macOS and clicking on each item.
Step 4: Download the selected files
Once you have selected the files, right-click on any of the selected items and choose “Download” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can click on the “More actions” (three vertical dots) button in the toolbar and then select “Download” from the dropdown menu.
Step 5: Save files to the USB drive
When prompted to save the downloaded files, navigate to the USB drive location by clicking on the appropriate drive letter. Then click on the “Save” button to initiate the file transfer.
Method 2: Using Google Drive Backup and Sync
If you want to automate the process and have your Google Drive files constantly synced to a USB drive, you can make use of Google Drive Backup and Sync application. Here’s how:
Step 1: Install Google Drive Backup and Sync
Download and install the Google Drive Backup and Sync application from the Google Drive website. Sign in to your Google account when prompted.
Step 2: Configure Backup and Sync
During the setup process, you will be prompted to choose the folders you want to sync to your computer. Make sure to select the folders containing the files you want to copy to the USB drive.
Step 3: Connect the USB drive
Connect your USB drive to your computer. Ensure that it is recognized by your system and has been assigned a drive letter.
Step 4: Adjust sync settings
Open the Google Drive Backup and Sync application by clicking on its icon in the system tray or menu bar. Access the preferences/settings and go to the “Google Drive” tab. Tick the option “Sync only these folders” and select the folders you want to sync.
Step 5: Sync to the USB drive
In the same preferences/settings window, go to the “Sync” tab. Click on the “Choose folder…” button next to the “Sync to” option and select the USB drive letter as the destination for your synced files. Click “Apply” to save the settings.
FAQs
1. Can I copy Google Drive files directly to a USB drive without downloading them?
No, you need to download the files from Google Drive and then save them to the USB drive.
2. Can I copy entire folders from Google Drive to a USB drive?
Yes, you can select and download entire folders from Google Drive to copy them to a USB drive.
3. Can I copy Google Sheets or Google Docs files to a USB drive?
Yes, you can download Google Sheets and Google Docs files as Microsoft Excel or Word files, respectively, and save them to your USB drive.
4. Is there a size limit when copying files from Google Drive to a USB drive?
No, there isn’t a specific size limit. However, keep in mind the available storage space on your USB drive.
5. Can I copy Google Drive files to a USB drive using a mobile device?
No, the methods described in this article require accessing Google Drive and connecting a USB drive through a computer.
6. Can I copy files from multiple Google Drive accounts to a single USB drive?
Yes, you can manually download files from different Google Drive accounts and save them to the USB drive.
7. Can I copy Google Drive files to a USB drive on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can copy files from Google Drive to a USB drive on a Chromebook using the same manual download method explained earlier.
8. Can I copy shared files from Google Drive to a USB drive?
If you have the necessary access to the shared files, you can download and save them to a USB drive.
9. Does copying files from Google Drive to a USB drive delete them from Google Drive?
No, copying files to a USB drive does not delete them from Google Drive. The files remain in your Google Drive unless you manually delete them.
10. Can I copy files from Google Drive to multiple USB drives simultaneously?
No, you can copy files to one USB drive at a time. To copy to multiple USB drives, repeat the process for each drive.
11. Can I copy my Google Drive’s entire contents to a USB drive?
Yes, by manually selecting all files and folders or by using the Google Drive Backup and Sync method, you can copy your entire Google Drive to a USB drive.
12. Can I eject a USB drive while it is syncing with Google Drive?
No, it is recommended to wait until the syncing process is complete and then safely eject the USB drive to avoid data corruption.