How to copy files from USB in Linux terminal?

Transferring files from a USB drive using the Linux terminal is a quick and efficient way to manage your data. Whether you are a command-line enthusiast or simply prefer the power and flexibility of the terminal, this guide will walk you through the process of copying files from your USB drive to your Linux system.
Step 1: Insert the USB Drive
Before we begin, make sure your USB drive is connected to your Linux machine. Insert the USB drive into an available USB port.
Step 2: Identify the USB Drive
To copy files from your USB drive, you need to know the device name associated with it. Open the terminal and enter the following command:
lsblk
This command lists all the block devices connected to your system, including your USB drive. Look for the entry with a size similar to your USB drive’s capacity. The device name is typically something like ‘/dev/sdx,’ where ‘x’ represents a letter assigned to each device.
Step 3: Create a Mount Point
Before you can access the files on your USB drive, you need to create a mount point – a directory to mount the USB drive in your filesystem. For example, we will create a mount point named ‘usb’ in the ‘/media’ directory. Execute the following command in the terminal:
sudo mkdir /media/usb
You may need to enter your password, as ‘sudo’ grants administrative privileges for this operation.
Step 4: Mount the USB Drive
Now, it’s time to mount the USB drive to the mount point you just created. Run the following command, replacing ‘/dev/sdx’ with the appropriate device name you identified in Step 2:
sudo mount /dev/sdx /media/usb
If the operation succeeds, you will not receive any output or error messages.
Step 5: Copy Files from the USB Drive
You are now ready to copy files from your USB drive to your Linux system. Use the following command:
sudo cp -r /media/usb/* /path/to/destination
Replace ‘/path/to/destination’ with the directory where you want to copy the files. This command recursively copies all files and directories (‘-r’ option) from the USB drive to the specified destination.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I copy multiple files at once using the Linux terminal?
Yes, you can copy multiple files by listing them one after another in the ‘cp’ command.
2. How can I copy only specific files or folders from the USB drive?
You can specify the names of the files or folders you want to copy after the ‘/media/usb/*’ part of the ‘cp’ command.
3. What if my USB drive is not being recognized by the ‘lsblk’ command?
You may need to check the connection or try a different USB port. Additionally, ensure that your USB drive is properly formatted and compatible with your Linux system.
4. Can I unmount the USB drive after copying the files?
Yes, it is recommended to unmount the USB drive when you are finished. Use the following command:
sudo umount /dev/sdx
Again, replace ‘/dev/sdx’ with the appropriate device name.
5. How can I automate the file copying process each time I connect a USB drive?
You can create a script and use the ‘udev’ system to automatically execute it when a USB drive is connected. You can find guides and examples online for this purpose.
6. Is there a way to copy files from the USB drive while preserving the directory structure?
Yes, by removing the ‘-r’ option from the ‘cp’ command, it will keep the directory structure intact while copying the files.
7. Can I use wildcards to copy files with a specific pattern from the USB drive?
Yes, you can use wildcards such as ‘*’ and ‘?’ to match multiple files or characters when specifying the files to copy.
8. What if I want to rename the files during the copying process?
You can use the ‘-r’ option followed by a new filename or path to rename the copied files.
9. Can I monitor the progress of the file copying process?
Yes, you can use the ‘pv’ command along with the ‘cp’ command to display the progress of the file transfer.
10. How can I copy files from a USB drive to a remote server over SSH?
You can use the ‘scp’ command in the terminal to securely copy files from a USB drive to a remote server using SSH.
11. Is there a command to copy files and directories with their permissions?
Yes, you can add the ‘-p’ option to the ‘cp’ command to preserve the file permissions during the copying process.
12. How can I verify that the file copying process was successful?
You can compare the file sizes and timestamps of the original files with the copied files to ensure they match. Additionally, check to see if the copied files can be accessed and used as intended.
Now that you know how to copy files from a USB drive using the Linux terminal, you can easily manage your data, even without a graphical file manager. The command-line interface provides a powerful and efficient method for file operations, offering flexibility and control over your system.