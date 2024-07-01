How to convert USB printer into WiFi printer?

Are you tired of dealing with tangled wires and limited connectivity options when it comes to your USB printer? Well, the good news is that you can convert your USB printer into a WiFi printer, allowing you to print documents wirelessly from any device on your network. In this article, we will guide you through the process of converting your USB printer into a WiFi printer, so you can experience the convenience and flexibility of wireless printing.
Step-by-Step Guide to Convert USB Printer into WiFi Printer
Converting your USB printer into a WiFi printer may seem daunting, but it actually involves a few simple steps. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1: Check Compatibility
Firstly, determine if your USB printer is compatible with wireless conversion. Most modern USB printers can be converted, but it’s always good to check with the manufacturer or refer to the printer’s documentation.
Step 2: Purchase a Wireless Print Server
Next, you will need to purchase a wireless print server. A print server is a device that connects your USB printer to your wireless network, allowing it to receive print jobs wirelessly. Ensure that the print server you choose is compatible with your printer model.
Step 3: Connect the Wireless Print Server
Connect the wireless print server to your USB printer by plugging one end of the USB cable into the print server and the other end into the USB port of your printer.
Step 4: Connect the Print Server to the WiFi Network
Follow the instructions provided with the print server to connect it to your WiFi network. This typically involves configuring the wireless settings on the print server, such as entering your network name (SSID) and password.
Step 5: Install Printer Software
Install the printer software on the devices from which you wish to print wirelessly. The software can usually be downloaded from the manufacturer’s website or included in the print server package. During installation, the software will detect the printer on the network and set it up for wireless printing.
Step 6: Test the Wireless Printing
Once the installation is complete, test the wireless printing functionality by sending a print job from one of your devices. If everything is set up correctly, the print job should be successfully transmitted to the wireless printer, and you should see the printed document come out of the printer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I convert any USB printer into a WiFi printer?
Not all USB printers can be converted into WiFi printers. It is best to check the compatibility of your printer with a wireless print server.
2. Do I need any technical knowledge to convert a USB printer into a WiFi printer?
No, converting a USB printer into a WiFi printer is a straightforward process that can be done without any technical knowledge. Simply follow the instructions provided with the wireless print server.
3. How much does a wireless print server cost?
The cost of a wireless print server varies depending on the brand and features. It can range from $30 to $100.
4. Can I connect multiple devices to a WiFi printer?
Yes, once your USB printer is converted into a WiFi printer, you can connect multiple devices to it, allowing all devices on your network to send print jobs wirelessly.
5. Can I still connect my printer using a USB cable after converting it to a WiFi printer?
Yes, you can still connect your printer to a device using a USB cable if needed. The wireless functionality does not interfere with the standard USB connectivity.
6. Can I convert an old USB printer into a WiFi printer?
Yes, in most cases, older USB printers can also be converted into WiFi printers with the help of a print server.
7. Does using a print server slow down the printing speed?
Using a print server should not significantly impact the printing speed. However, factors such as the distance between the printer and the wireless router can affect the overall performance.
8. Can I use a wireless print server to convert a WiFi printer into a USB printer?
No, a wireless print server is designed to convert a USB printer into a WiFi printer and not vice versa.
9. Can I configure the printer settings through the wireless print server?
The printer settings can typically be configured through the device from which you are printing, rather than the wireless print server itself.
10. Do I need an internet connection to use a wireless printer?
No, an internet connection is not required to use a wireless printer. However, both the printer and the devices you are printing from need to be connected to the same WiFi network.
11. What range can I expect from a WiFi printer?
The range of a WiFi printer depends on the strength of your wireless network. In general, it should work within the range of your WiFi network, which is typically around 100 feet indoors.
12. Can I convert a multifunction printer into a WiFi printer?
Yes, you can convert a multifunction printer with a USB connection into a WiFi printer using a wireless print server. However, some advanced features, such as scanning over the network, may not be supported.
In conclusion, converting your USB printer into a WiFi printer is a simple process that can be accomplished with a wireless print server. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can eliminate the hassle of wired connections and enjoy the convenience of wireless printing from any device on your network.