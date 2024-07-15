How to convert USB gpt to mbr using cmd?

Converting a USB drive from GPT (GUID Partition Table) to MBR (Master Boot Record) using Command Prompt (CMD) can be necessary in certain situations for compatibility reasons. While the process may seem complex, following the steps explained below will guide you through the process seamlessly.
The Steps to Convert USB GPT to MBR:
1. **Connect the USB Drive:** Plug in the USB drive that you want to convert from GPT to MBR to one of your computer’s USB ports.
2. **Open Command Prompt as Administrator:** Press the Windows key + X and select “Command Prompt (Admin)” from the menu that appears. This will open the Command Prompt window with administrative privileges.
3. **Launch Diskpart:** In the Command Prompt, type “diskpart” and press Enter. This will launch Diskpart, a command-line utility for managing disks and partitions.
4. **List Disk:** Type “list disk” and press Enter. This command will display a list of all the disks connected to your computer.
5. **Select the USB Drive:** Identify your USB drive’s disk number from the list presented in the previous step. Type “select disk X” (replace X with the appropriate disk number) and press Enter.
6. **Clean the Disk:** To clean the USB drive and remove all existing partitions, type “clean” and press Enter. This will erase all data on the drive, so ensure you have a backup if necessary.
7. **Convert to MBR:** Type “convert mbr” and press Enter. This command triggers the conversion process from GPT to MBR partition style.
8. **Create a New Partition:** Type “create partition primary” and press Enter. This command creates a new primary partition on the USB drive.
9. **Select the New Partition:** Type “select partition 1” and press Enter to select the newly created partition.
10. **Activate the Partition:** Type “active” and press Enter. This command marks the selected partition as active.
11. **Format the Partition:** To format the partition, type “format fs=ntfs quick” and press Enter. This command quickly formats the partition with the NTFS file system.
12. **Assign a Drive Letter:** To assign a drive letter to the partition, type “assign” and press Enter. This command assigns the next available drive letter to the USB drive.
13. **Exit Diskpart:** To exit the Diskpart utility, simply type “exit” and press Enter.
14. **Close the Command Prompt:** Finally, close the Command Prompt window by typing “exit” and pressing Enter.
Now, you have successfully converted your USB drive from GPT to MBR using CMD. The drive should be ready to use with its new partition style.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I convert a USB GPT to MBR without losing data?
No, converting a USB drive from GPT to MBR requires cleaning the disk, erasing all existing partitions, and formatting it before creating a new partition.
2. Will converting to MBR resolve compatibility issues?
Yes, converting a USB drive to MBR can resolve compatibility issues with older systems or certain boot processes that require MBR partitioning.
3. Are there any size limitations for MBR drives?
Yes, MBR supports a maximum partition size of 2 terabytes (TB) and only allows up to four primary partitions or three primary partitions and an extended partition with multiple logical drives.
4. Can I convert an MBR USB drive to GPT?
Yes, you can convert an MBR USB drive to GPT using similar steps and replacing the “convert mbr” command with “convert gpt.” However, converting from MBR to GPT will erase all data on the drive.
5. Will converting to MBR affect the bootability of the USB drive?
Converting from GPT to MBR shouldn’t affect the bootability of the USB drive unless specific boot processes or systems rely on GPT partitioning.
6. Is it possible to convert a USB drive from GPT to MBR in Disk Management?
No, Disk Management in Windows does not provide an option to directly convert a GPT disk to MBR. You need to use the Command Prompt and Diskpart utility for this conversion.
7. Can I convert a system disk from GPT to MBR using this method?
No, you cannot convert a system disk (the disk containing your operating system) from GPT to MBR while the system is running. It requires advanced procedures and a Windows reinstall.
8. Do I need administrative privileges to convert USB GPT to MBR?
Yes, administrative privileges are necessary to open the Command Prompt as an administrator and perform disk-related operations.
9. Will I need to reinstall the USB drive’s drivers after conversion?
No, converting from GPT to MBR does not affect the USB drive’s drivers, so you won’t need to reinstall them.
10. Are there any other partition styles besides GPT and MBR?
Yes, there is another partition style called APM (Apple Partition Map), primarily used on Macintosh computers.
11. Can I reverse the conversion and revert to GPT?
Yes, you can revert from MBR to GPT using the same steps with the “convert gpt” command. Remember that it erases all data, so ensure you have a backup.
12. Will I lose the USB drive’s original file system after converting to MBR?
Yes, converting the USB drive to MBR erases all data, including the file system. You will need to format the partition and reestablish the file system after conversion.