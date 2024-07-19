How to convert iso to USB bootable?

Introduction
When it comes to installing an operating system or running diagnostic tools on your computer, having a USB bootable drive can be incredibly convenient. By converting an ISO file into a bootable USB, you can easily install or repair a system without the need for a physical disc. In this article, we will explore the process of converting an ISO file to a bootable USB drive, step by step.
Step 1: Selecting the Right Tools
To convert an ISO file to a bootable USB, you will need a few essential tools. The first tool you will need is a reliable USB drive with sufficient storage capacity to accommodate the ISO file. It is also important to have a tool that can create a bootable USB. One popular tool for this purpose is Rufus, a free and user-friendly application for Windows.
Step 2: Downloading Rufus
To get started, visit the official website of Rufus (https://rufus.ie/) and download the latest version of the application. Rufus is compatible with various Windows operating systems and is frequently updated to ensure optimal performance.
Step 3: Running Rufus
Once you have downloaded Rufus, simply run the executable file to open the application. You do not need to install Rufus, as it is a standalone program.
Step 4: Selecting the ISO File
Click on the “Select” button in Rufus and browse your computer for the ISO file you wish to convert into a bootable USB. Once you have chosen the desired ISO file, click “Open” to proceed.
Step 5: Choosing the USB Drive
Next, you need to select the USB drive that you want to convert into a bootable device. Make sure to choose the correct drive, as all the data on the selected drive will be erased during the process.
Step 6: Adjusting Settings
In this step, you can customize various settings according to your preferences. For example, you can specify the partition scheme, file system, and cluster size. In most cases, the default settings are sufficient for creating a bootable USB.
Step 7: Starting the Conversion Process
After you have adjusted the settings to your liking, click on the “Start” button to initiate the conversion process. You will receive a warning message stating that all data on the USB drive will be destroyed. Ensure that you have backed up any important files before proceeding.
Step 8: Waiting for Completion
Sit back and relax as Rufus converts the ISO file to a bootable USB. The time required for completion depends on the size of the ISO file and the speed of your USB drive.
Step 9: Ejecting the USB Drive
Once Rufus finishes the conversion process, you will see a “READY” message. At this point, you can safely eject the USB drive from your computer.
Step 10: Using the Bootable USB
Your bootable USB is now ready to be used. Insert the USB drive into the computer where you want to install or repair the operating system. Restart the computer, and the system should automatically boot from the USB drive. If it does not, you may need to adjust the boot settings in the computer’s BIOS.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable USB?
A1: Yes, as long as the USB drive has sufficient storage capacity and is functional.
Q2: Can I convert multiple ISO files to the same USB drive?
A2: No, each ISO file requires a separate bootable USB drive.
Q3: Does converting an ISO to USB delete the original ISO file?
A3: No, the original ISO file remains intact on your computer.
Q4: Is Rufus the only tool available to create bootable USB drives?
A4: No, there are other tools like UNetbootin and Etcher that can also be used for this purpose.
Q5: Can I create a bootable USB for Mac using Rufus?
A5: No, Rufus is designed for Windows and Linux systems. For Mac, you can use applications like Disk Utility or Terminal.
Q6: Is it possible to create a bootable USB from a CD or DVD?
A6: Yes, you can use ISO image ripping tools like ImgBurn or WinISO to create an ISO file from a CD or DVD, which can then be converted to a bootable USB.
Q7: Can I reuse a bootable USB after installing an operating system?
A7: Yes, you can reformat the USB drive and use it for other purposes after the installation process.
Q8: Can I convert an ISO file without using third-party software?
A8: Some operating systems have built-in tools that allow you to create bootable USB drives without the need for additional software. For example, Windows 10 has a native tool called Media Creation Tool.
Q9: Can I convert a bootable USB back to an ISO file?
A9: No, once a USB drive is converted into a bootable device, it cannot be reversed back to an ISO file.
Q10: Do I need an active internet connection to convert ISO to USB?
A10: No, the conversion process can be done offline.
Q11: Can I convert an ISO file larger than the USB drive’s capacity?
A11: No, the ISO file should be smaller or equal in size to the USB drive’s capacity.
Q12: How can I check if my USB drive is bootable?
A12: You can check the bootability of a USB drive by adjusting the boot settings in your computer’s BIOS and ensuring that the USB drive is recognized as a bootable device.