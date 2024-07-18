How to convert iso file to bootable USB using rufus?

When it comes to installing operating systems or other software on your computer, there are various methods available. One popular option is to create a bootable USB drive from an ISO file. By doing so, you can install the software directly from a USB stick instead of using a CD or DVD. In this article, we will explore the process of converting an ISO file to a bootable USB drive using Rufus – a free and reliable tool for creating bootable media.
The Steps to Convert ISO File to Bootable USB Using Rufus
Rufus is a straightforward application with a user-friendly interface, making it easy for even beginners to create bootable USB drives. Follow these simple steps to convert an ISO file to a bootable USB using Rufus:
Step 1: Download Rufus
The first step is to download Rufus from the official website (https://rufus.ie/) and install it on your computer. Rufus is available for Windows operating systems only.
Step 2: Connect a USB Drive
Connect a USB drive to your computer that you want to use for creating a bootable USB. Make sure the USB drive has enough storage space to accommodate the ISO file.
Step 3: Open Rufus
Launch the Rufus application that you installed in Step 1. Once opened, Rufus automatically detects the connected USB drive. If it doesn’t, make sure the USB drive is properly connected and recognized by your computer.
Step 4: Select the ISO Image
In Rufus, you will find a dropdown menu labeled “Boot selection.” Click on the dropdown menu and browse your computer to select the ISO file you want to convert to a bootable USB. Once selected, Rufus will automatically fill in the other required fields based on the ISO file.
Step 5: Start the Conversion Process
Before proceeding with the conversion, double-check that the correct USB drive is selected under the “Device” section of the Rufus interface. Once you are confident, click on the “Start” button to begin the conversion process.
Depending on the size of the ISO file and the speed of your USB drive, the conversion process may take a few minutes. Rufus will display the progress and provide status updates during the conversion.
Step 6: Boot from the USB Drive
Once Rufus completes the conversion process, you will have a bootable USB drive. Now, restart your computer and enter the BIOS/UEFI settings. Configure the boot order to prioritize USB drives and save the changes.
Now, when you start your computer with the bootable USB inserted, it will launch the installation process for the software contained in the ISO file.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What is Rufus?
Rufus is a free and open-source application used for creating bootable USB drives from ISO files.
2. Can I use Rufus on Mac or Linux?
No, Rufus is only available for Windows operating systems.
3. What ISO file formats does Rufus support?
Rufus supports a wide range of ISO file formats, including Windows ISOs, Linux distributions, and other bootable ISOs.
4. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB for macOS?
No, Rufus cannot create bootable USB drives for macOS. You need to use the dedicated macOS utility called “Disk Utility” for that purpose.
5. Does Rufus erase data on the USB drive during the conversion process?
Yes, the conversion process wipes out all existing data on the USB drive. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
6. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB from a non-bootable ISO?
No, Rufus requires a bootable ISO file to create a bootable USB drive. It cannot convert a non-bootable ISO into a bootable USB drive.
7. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB for multiple operating systems?
Yes, Rufus allows you to create a bootable USB for various operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and more.
8. Does Rufus work with USB 3.0 drives?
Yes, Rufus is compatible with USB 3.0 and can utilize its faster transfer speeds, resulting in quicker bootable USB creation.
9. What does “MBR” and “GPT” mean in Rufus?
MBR (Master Boot Record) and GPT (GUID Partition Table) are different partitioning schemes. Rufus allows you to select the appropriate partition scheme for your specific use case.
10. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB for Windows on a Mac?
Yes, you can use Rufus on a Windows computer to create a bootable USB for Windows installations on a Mac.
11. How do I restore my USB drive to its original state after creating a bootable USB?
If you want to restore your USB drive back to its original state, simply format it using Windows Disk Management or any other disk formatting tool.
12. Can I use Rufus to create a bootable USB for older operating systems like Windows XP?
Yes, Rufus supports creating bootable USB drives for older operating systems like Windows XP, as long as the ISO file is bootable.
Now that you know how to convert an ISO file to a bootable USB drive using Rufus, you can easily install various operating systems or software on your computer hassle-free!