How to convert dvd movie to USB flash drive?

If you have a collection of DVD movies and want to enjoy them on your computer or other devices without the need for a DVD player, converting them to a USB flash drive can be a convenient solution. By doing so, you’ll have your favorite movies handy anytime and anywhere. In this article, we will guide you through the process of converting DVD movies to a USB flash drive step by step.
The Tools You’ll Need
Before we begin, make sure you have the necessary tools:
1. A computer with a DVD drive: This is required to rip/copy the DVD contents.
2. A USB flash drive: Make sure it has enough storage capacity to accommodate the converted movie files.
Step-by-Step Guide
Here’s how to convert your DVD movie to a USB flash drive:
1. **Choose DVD ripping software:** There are various software options available such as HandBrake, WinX DVD Ripper, and Freemake Video Converter. Download and install the software on your computer.
2. **Insert DVD into your computer:** Take your DVD movie and insert it into your computer’s DVD drive.
3. **Open the DVD ripping software:** Launch the software you downloaded earlier.
4. **Select the DVD:** In the software’s interface, locate and choose the DVD drive where your movie is inserted.
5. **Choose output format:** Select the desired output format (e.g., MP4, AVI, or MKV) that is compatible with USB playback. This depends on the software you are using.
6. **Select output destination:** Specify the location on your computer where you want to save the converted movie file.
7. **Start the conversion:** Click on the “Convert” or “Start” button to begin the conversion process. This may take some time depending on the length and size of the movie.
8. **Transfer the converted movie to USB:** Once the conversion is complete, eject the DVD from your computer and insert your USB flash drive.
9. **Copy the movie file to the USB:** Locate the converted movie file on your computer and copy it to the USB flash drive by simply dragging and dropping the file into the USB folder.
10. **Eject the USB flash drive:** Safely remove the USB flash drive from your computer to ensure the movie file is not corrupted.
11. **Test the movie on your device:** Insert the USB flash drive into your device (e.g., smart TV, laptop, or gaming console) and check if the movie plays smoothly.
12. **Enjoy your movie:** Sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite DVD movie without the need for a DVD player.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I convert copy-protected DVDs to a USB flash drive?
Yes, some DVD ripping software can handle copy-protected DVDs, but keep in mind that bypassing copy protection may be illegal in some countries. Always make sure to respect copyright laws.
2. How much storage space do I need on a USB flash drive to store a movie?
The required storage space will vary depending on the length and quality of the movie. Generally, a 4.7GB DVD can be compressed to around 700MB to 1.5GB.
3. Can I convert multiple DVD movies to a USB flash drive simultaneously?
Yes, you can convert multiple DVD movies to your computer’s hard drive first, and then copy all the converted files to the USB flash drive at once.
4. Can I play the converted movie on any device?
Most modern devices support common video formats like MP4 and AVI. However, it’s always recommended to check the device’s specifications or user manual to ensure compatibility.
5. Is DVD ripping legal?
The legality of DVD ripping varies by country. Make sure to research and comply with the copyright laws in your region.
6. Can I rip a DVD without a computer?
No, DVD ripping typically requires a computer with DVD drive and suitable software.
7. Can I convert DVDs to formats other than video files?
Yes, some DVD ripping software allows you to convert DVDs to audio formats such as MP3 or WAV.
8. How long does the conversion process take?
The duration of the conversion process varies based on the length and size of the DVD movie. It can range from a few minutes to several hours.
9. Can I watch the converted movie directly from the USB flash drive on my smart TV?
Yes, if your smart TV supports USB playback, you can directly connect the USB flash drive to the TV and play the movie.
10. Can I edit the DVD movie before converting it to a USB flash drive?
Some DVD ripping software may provide basic video editing options, but for more advanced editing, you will need dedicated video editing software.
11. How many DVDs can I store on a single USB flash drive?
The number of DVDs you can store depends on the storage capacity of the USB flash drive and the size of the converted movie files.
12. Can I convert DVDs on a Mac computer?
Yes, there are DVD ripping software options available for Mac computers. Just make sure to choose software that is compatible with macOS.