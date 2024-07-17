How to control vlc media player with keyboard?

Are you tired of constantly reaching for your mouse every time you want to pause, play, or adjust the volume while watching a movie or listening to music on VLC media player? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps on how to control VLC media player with just your keyboard, making your multimedia experience even more convenient and enjoyable.
Controlling VLC media player with your keyboard is surprisingly simple and requires just a few easy steps. Follow these simple instructions to start using your keyboard as a remote control for VLC media player:
Step 1: Open VLC media player
Start by opening VLC media player on your computer. You can either double-click the desktop shortcut or search for VLC in your applications folder.
Step 2: Enable hotkeys
In VLC media player, navigate to “Tools” in the top menu and select “Preferences” from the drop-down menu. Alternatively, you can press “Ctrl + P” on your keyboard to open the Preferences window.
Step 3: Access the hotkeys settings
In the Preferences window, navigate to the bottom left corner and select the “Hotkeys” option.
Step 4: Customize your hotkeys
You’ll now see a list of available actions and their corresponding keyboard shortcuts. You can customize these shortcuts according to your preference by double-clicking on any action and pressing the key or combination of keys you wish to use.
Step 5: Apply the changes
After customizing the hotkeys, click on the “Save” button at the bottom right corner of the Preferences window to apply the changes.
Now that you’ve set up your keyboard shortcuts in VLC media player, let’s address some frequently asked questions regarding this topic:
FAQs:
1. Can I control the volume using my keyboard?
Yes, you can control the volume using your keyboard. By default, you can use the arrow keys Up and Down to increase or decrease the volume, respectively.
2. How do I pause or play the media?
To pause or play the media, press the spacebar on your keyboard.
3. Can I jump to a specific time in the video?
Absolutely! You can jump to a specific time in the video by pressing the “J” key to rewind, “K” key to pause, and “L” key to fast forward. Each key press will control the playback speed.
4. What if I want to go to the next or previous video in the playlist?
To go to the next video, press the “N” key on your keyboard. If you want to go to the previous video, press the “P” key.
5. Is there a way to switch to full-screen mode?
Yes, you can switch to full-screen mode by pressing the “F” key on your keyboard. To exit full-screen mode, press the same key again.
6. How do I take a screenshot?
You can take a screenshot of the current frame by pressing the “Shift + S” keys simultaneously. The screenshot will be saved in your Pictures folder.
7. Can I adjust the playback speed with my keyboard?
Certainly! Pressing the “[” key will decrease the playback speed, while the “]” key will increase it.
8. How do I mute the audio?
To mute the audio, simply press the “M” key on your keyboard.
9. Is there a shortcut to repeat the same video?
Yes, by pressing the “R” key, you can set VLC media player to repeat the current video.
10. What if I want to zoom in or out?
Pressing the “Z” key will allow you to zoom in, while the “Shift + Z” keys will zoom out.
11. Can I navigate through a video frame by frame?
Of course! Pressing the period (.) key will move forward one frame at a time, while the comma (,) key will move in the opposite direction.
12. How do I close VLC media player using the keyboard?
Pressing the “Ctrl + Q” keys simultaneously will close VLC media player.
Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge of controlling VLC media player using just your keyboard, you can enjoy a seamless multimedia experience without ever needing to reach for your mouse or trackpad. Explore these keyboard shortcuts and enhance your VLC media player skills to make your media playback more convenient and efficient.