How to Connect USB to Oracle VM VirtualBox?
Oracle VM VirtualBox is a powerful virtualization software that allows you to run multiple operating systems on your computer. One of the most common requirements while working with virtual machines is the ability to connect USB devices to them. This article will guide you through the process of connecting USB devices to Oracle VM VirtualBox and provide answers to some related frequently asked questions.
How to connect USB to Oracle VM VirtualBox?
To connect USB to Oracle VM VirtualBox, follow these steps:
1. Start by opening Oracle VM VirtualBox on your computer.
2. Select the virtual machine you want to connect the USB device to from the list on the left-hand side of the VirtualBox Manager window.
3. Click on the “Settings” button at the top of the window to open the settings for the selected virtual machine.
4. In the settings window, navigate to the “USB” section.
5. Check the box next to “Enable USB Controller” to enable USB support for the virtual machine.
6. Choose the desired USB version from the drop-down menu, depending on the USB devices you plan to connect (USB 1.1, USB 2.0, USB 3.0).
7. Click on the “Add” button represented by a USB icon with a green plus sign.
8. A new window will appear, displaying a list of available USB devices connected to your computer.
9. Select the USB device you want to connect to the virtual machine and click the “OK” button.
10. Back in the virtual machine settings window, the selected USB device will now be listed under the “USB Device Filters” section.
11. Click the “OK” button to save the changes and close the settings window.
12. Start the virtual machine, and the USB device should now be recognized and accessible within the virtual environment.
Can I connect multiple USB devices to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can connect multiple USB devices to a virtual machine. Repeat the steps mentioned above to add each USB device individually.
Can I connect USB 3.0 devices to Oracle VM VirtualBox?
Yes, Oracle VM VirtualBox supports USB 3.0 devices. Make sure to select the appropriate USB version in the virtual machine settings.
What if my USB device is not recognized by the virtual machine?
First, ensure that the USB device is properly connected to your computer. If the issue persists, try unplugging and reconnecting the USB device. You can also check if the USB device is compatible with the version of VirtualBox you are using.
How can I disconnect a USB device from the virtual machine?
To disconnect a USB device from the virtual machine, shut down the virtual machine and go to the virtual machine settings. In the “USB” section, select the USB device you want to disconnect and click the “Remove” button represented by a USB icon with a red minus sign.
Can I connect a USB device while the virtual machine is running?
No, you cannot connect a USB device while the virtual machine is running. You need to shut down the virtual machine before adding or removing USB devices.
Can I access the USB device from both the host and virtual machine at the same time?
No, once a USB device is connected to the virtual machine, it becomes exclusive to that virtual machine, and the host cannot access it simultaneously.
What if I want to connect a USB device to multiple virtual machines?
Unfortunately, you cannot share a USB device directly between multiple virtual machines. However, you can disconnect the USB device from one virtual machine and connect it to another when needed.
Can I connect a USB printer to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can connect a USB printer to a virtual machine and utilize it as if it were directly connected to the virtual machine.
Can I connect a USB storage device to a virtual machine?
Certainly, you can connect a USB storage device, such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive, to a virtual machine. The storage device will appear as a removable disk within the virtual machine.
Can I connect other USB peripherals like keyboards or mice?
Yes, you can connect USB peripherals like keyboards or mice to a virtual machine. This allows you to use these external devices seamlessly within the virtualized environment.
Can I connect an iPhone or an Android device to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can connect an iPhone or an Android device to a virtual machine. However, keep in mind that to access the device’s specific functionality (e.g., syncing or debugging), you may need to install additional drivers within the virtual machine.