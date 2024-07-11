How to connect USB to hyper v?

If you are using Hyper-V virtualization software, you may have encountered the need to connect USB devices to your virtual machines. While Hyper-V does not provide direct USB passthrough capabilities out of the box, there are a few workarounds and third-party solutions you can use to achieve USB connectivity. In this article, we will explore various methods to connect USB to Hyper-V.
Using Enhanced Session Mode
One way to connect USB to Hyper-V is by utilizing the Enhanced Session Mode feature. Enhanced Session Mode allows you to redirect local resources such as USB devices to your virtual machine. To enable Enhanced Session Mode and connect USB devices, follow these steps:
Step 1: Enable Enhanced Session Mode
Open the Hyper-V Manager, right-click on your virtual machine, and select “Settings.” Under the “Enhanced Session” option, check the box that says “Use Enhanced Session Mode.”
Step 2: Connect USB Devices
Start your virtual machine and wait for it to boot up. Once it is running, click on the “View” menu at the top of the Hyper-V window and select “Enhanced Session.” A new window will open with various options. Click on the “Local Resources” tab and choose the “More…” button under the “Local devices and resources” section.
Step 3: Redirect USB Devices
In the “Local devices and resources” dialog box, scroll down and find your USB device(s) listed under the “Other supported RemoteFX USB devices” section. Check the box(es) next to the device(s) you want to connect and click “OK.” The USB device(s) should now be accessible within your virtual machine.
Using Remote Desktop Connection
Another method to connect USB to Hyper-V is by utilizing the Remote Desktop Connection (RDP) feature.
Step 1: Enable USB Redirection
On your Hyper-V host machine, open the Group Policy Editor by pressing Win + R, typing “gpedit.msc,” and hitting Enter. Navigate to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Connection Client > RemoteFX USB Device Redirection. Double-click on “Allow RDP redirection of other supported RemoteFX USB devices from this computer” and enable the policy.
Step 2: Connect USB Devices
Launch Remote Desktop Connection on your virtual machine and connect to the Hyper-V host. Once connected, click on the “Show Options” button and navigate to the “Local Resources” tab. Under the “Local devices and resources” section, click on the “More…” button.
Step 3: Redirect USB Devices
In the “Local devices and resources” dialog box, find your USB device(s) listed under the “Other supported RemoteFX USB devices” section. Check the box(es) next to the device(s) you want to connect and click “OK.” The USB device(s) should now be accessible within your virtual machine.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I connect any USB device to Hyper-V using these methods?
No, not all USB devices are supported for redirection, especially ones that require specific software or drivers.
2. Do I need to install any additional software?
No, both methods discussed in this article utilize built-in features of Hyper-V and Windows.
3. Can I connect multiple USB devices simultaneously?
Yes, you can connect multiple USB devices to your virtual machine using Enhanced Session Mode or Remote Desktop Connection.
4. Will the USB devices be accessible exclusively to the virtual machine?
Yes, when connected, the USB devices will be dedicated to the virtual machine and cannot be used by the host machine.
5. Can I use these methods with any version of Hyper-V?
Yes, both methods should work with any compatible version of Hyper-V.
6. Can I connect USB 3.0 devices?
Yes, USB 3.0 devices are supported for redirection using Enhanced Session Mode and Remote Desktop Connection.
7. Do I need administrative privileges to connect USB devices?
Yes, administrative privileges are required to enable and configure USB redirection.
8. Can I connect USB printers using these methods?
Yes, USB printers can be connected and used within your virtual machine.
9. Will the USB devices be automatically recognized by the virtual machine?
In most cases, the USB devices should be automatically recognized and installed within the virtual machine.
10. Can I disconnect and reconnect USB devices while the virtual machine is running?
Yes, you can disconnect and reconnect USB devices without needing to shut down the virtual machine.
11. Do I need to repeat the connection process every time I start the virtual machine?
No, once you have connected a USB device, it should remain connected every time you start the virtual machine.
12. Can I share a USB device between multiple virtual machines?
No, USB redirection is limited to a single virtual machine at a time, and a USB device can only be accessed by one virtual machine.