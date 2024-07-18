How to connect roku to TV without hdmi?

If you own a Roku device and want to connect it to your TV but don’t have an HDMI port available, don’t worry! There are several alternative ways to connect Roku to your TV without HDMI. In this article, we will guide you through the process of connecting Roku to your TV using different methods.
Using Composite AV Cables
One way to connect Roku to your TV without HDMI is by using composite AV cables. The Roku Express, Roku Express+, and older models of Roku Premiere all have composite AV outputs. Here’s how to do it:
- Identify the composite AV output on your Roku device. It looks like three ports colored red, white, and yellow.
- Plug one end of the composite AV cables into the corresponding colored ports on the Roku device.
- Connect the other end of the composite AV cables to the appropriate ports on your TV. Make sure to match the colors.
- Turn on your TV and select the input/source channel that matches the port you connected the Roku device to.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Roku device, and you’re ready to start streaming!
Using a Component AV Cable
If your TV has component AV inputs instead of composite inputs, you can connect Roku using a component AV cable. Roku 2 and Roku 3 support component AV cables. Follow these steps:
- Locate the component AV output on your Roku device. It resembles five ports colored red, green, blue, red (again), and white.
- Insert one end of the component AV cables into the corresponding colored ports on the Roku device.
- Connect the other end of the component AV cables to the matching ports on your TV.
- Turn on your TV and select the input/source channel corresponding to the port to which you connected the Roku device.
- Complete the on-screen setup instructions, and you’re all set to enjoy Roku on your TV.
Using an HDMI to RCA Converter
If you have an HDMI-only Roku device and need to connect it to a TV without HDMI ports, you can use an HDMI to RCA converter. This converter allows you to connect HDMI devices to TVs with composite or component inputs. Follow these steps:
- Plug one end of the HDMI cable into the Roku device and the other end into the HDMI input of the converter.
- Use RCA composite or component cables to connect the output of the converter to the corresponding input ports on your TV.
- Switch on your TV and select the input/source channel that matches the connection you made.
- Go through the Roku setup process on your TV screen to finish the connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I connect Roku to my TV without HDMI or AV inputs?
No, Roku devices require either an HDMI, composite AV, or component AV connection to function.
2. What is the difference between composite AV and component AV cables?
Composite AV cables use three ports (red, white, and yellow) for video and audio signals, while component AV cables use five ports (red, green, blue, red, and white) for higher-quality video signals.
3. Are composite AV and component AV cables included with Roku devices?
Yes, Roku devices that support these connections usually come with the necessary cables.
4. Can I use an HDMI to RCA converter with any Roku model?
Yes, you can use an HDMI to RCA converter with any Roku model that has an HDMI output.
5. Will the video quality be the same when using composite AV or component AV cables?
Component AV cables provide better video quality compared to composite AV cables.
6. Can I use an HDMI to RCA converter for other devices?
Yes, an HDMI to RCA converter works with various HDMI devices such as DVD players, game consoles, and Blu-ray players.
7. Can I connect Roku to a CRT TV using these methods?
Yes, you can connect Roku to a CRT TV that has composite or component inputs.
8. Can I still stream in HD if using composite AV or component AV cables?
No, composite AV and component AV connections only support standard definition (SD) video.
9. Is there a wireless option to connect Roku to a TV without HDMI?
No, Roku devices require a physical connection to the TV.
10. Can I use an HDMI to VGA converter instead?
No, HDMI to VGA converters are not compatible with Roku devices as they convert digital signals to analog VGA, which Roku does not support.
11. Will using composite AV or component AV cables affect audio quality?
Composite AV and component AV cables support stereo audio, so you will still enjoy sound through your TV speakers.
12. Can I connect multiple Roku devices to the same TV using these methods?
Yes, you can connect multiple Roku devices to your TV, provided it has the necessary input ports available.