How to connect nintendo switch to Macbook air laptop?

With the increasing popularity of the Nintendo Switch, many users are wondering how they can connect it to their MacBook Air laptop. This article will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to connect your Nintendo Switch to your MacBook Air and explore some frequently asked questions regarding this topic.
To connect your Nintendo Switch to your MacBook Air, follow the steps below:
1. **Ensure that your MacBook Air is running on macOS Mojave 10.14.5 or later.** Connecting the Nintendo Switch to a MacBook Air requires a minimum software version to establish a successful connection.
2. **Connect your Nintendo Switch to the dock** or hold the console in handheld mode.
3. **Open the System Preferences on your MacBook Air** by clicking on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and selecting “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
4. **Click on “Bluetooth”** within the System Preferences window. Make sure that Bluetooth is turned on.
5. **On your Nintendo Switch console, go to “System Settings”** and select “Controllers and Sensors” from the menu.
6. **Choose “Change Grip/Order”** to put your Nintendo Switch in pairing mode. The console will wait for your MacBook Air to discover it.
7. **Back on your MacBook Air, you will see your Nintendo Switch listed as “Nintendo Switch Pro Controller”** in the Bluetooth preferences window.
8. **Click on the “Connect” button** next to the listed device. Your MacBook Air will now establish a connection with the Nintendo Switch.
9. **Once the connection is established, you can start using your Nintendo Switch with your MacBook Air**. You can play games that support controllers or use the Nintendo Switch as a controller for emulators or other applications.
Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to connecting a Nintendo Switch to a MacBook Air:
1. Can I use my MacBook Air as a display for the Nintendo Switch?
No, the MacBook Air does not have a video input port, so you cannot use it as an external display for your Nintendo Switch.
2. Does connecting the Nintendo Switch to a MacBook Air require any additional software?
No, you do not need any additional software to connect your Nintendo Switch to your MacBook Air. The built-in Bluetooth functionality is sufficient.
3. Can I charge my Nintendo Switch through my MacBook Air?
No, you cannot charge your Nintendo Switch using your MacBook Air. The MacBook Air’s USB ports do not provide enough power output for charging the console.
4. Will connecting my Nintendo Switch to my MacBook Air affect its performance?
No, connecting your Nintendo Switch to your MacBook Air will not affect its performance. It will simply allow you to use your MacBook Air as a controller or play games that support controllers.
5. Can I connect multiple Nintendo Switch controllers to my MacBook Air?
Yes, you can connect multiple Nintendo Switch controllers to your MacBook Air. Simply follow the same steps mentioned earlier for each controller.
6. Can I use my MacBook Air keyboard to control the Nintendo Switch?
No, the MacBook Air’s keyboard cannot be used as a controller for the Nintendo Switch. You still need to use the Joy-Con controllers or a connected Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
7. What is the range of the Bluetooth connection between the Nintendo Switch and MacBook Air?
The range of the Bluetooth connection between the Nintendo Switch and MacBook Air is approximately 30 feet (9 meters), depending on any obstructions in between.
8. Can I connect the Nintendo Switch to a MacBook Air wirelessly?
Yes, you can connect the Nintendo Switch to a MacBook Air using a wireless Bluetooth connection. No cables are required.
9. Can I connect my MacBook Air to the TV and use it as a display for the Nintendo Switch?
While you cannot use your MacBook Air as a display for the Nintendo Switch, you can connect the MacBook Air to a TV using the appropriate cables or wirelessly via Apple AirPlay.
10. Can I use my MacBook Air’s trackpad in games on the Nintendo Switch?
No, the MacBook Air’s trackpad cannot be used as an input device for games on the Nintendo Switch. You still need to use the Joy-Con controllers or a connected Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
11. Do I need to keep my MacBook Air’s Bluetooth on all the time to use the Nintendo Switch?
No, you can turn off your MacBook Air’s Bluetooth after establishing a connection with the Nintendo Switch. However, you will need to turn it back on when you want to use the connection again.
12. Can I use my MacBook Air’s microphone with the Nintendo Switch?
No, the Nintendo Switch does not support using the MacBook Air’s microphone for voice chat or any other functionality.