How to connect mk850 keyboard?

The MK850 Keyboard is a versatile and powerful peripheral that offers a seamless typing and productivity experience. Connecting this keyboard to your computer is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few easy steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of connecting the MK850 Keyboard, along with answering some related frequently asked questions.
Step 1: Preparing for Connection
Before connecting the MK850 Keyboard, ensure that you have the necessary components and prerequisites in place. Here’s what you need to do:
1. **Charge the keyboard:** Connect the included USB cable to the MK850 Keyboard and then plug the other end into a USB port on your computer or a USB wall charger to charge the keyboard.
Step 2: Connect the MK850 Keyboard
Once you have charged the keyboard, follow these steps to connect it to your computer:
1. **Activate pairing mode:** On the back of the keyboard, locate the power switch and slide it to the “On” position. The keyboard will enter pairing mode, indicated by a flashing blue light.
2. **Turn on Bluetooth on your computer:** Access your computer’s Bluetooth settings and turn it on.
3. **Add a Bluetooth device:** Search for available Bluetooth devices on your computer. Locate the MK850 Keyboard in the list of available devices and select it.
4. **Pair the keyboard:** Once you have selected the MK850 Keyboard, your computer will establish a connection. Follow any on-screen instructions to complete the pairing process.
5. **Successful connection:** Once the connection is established, the flashing blue light on the keyboard will become solid, indicating a successful pairing.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can the MK850 Keyboard be connected via USB cable?
Yes, the MK850 Keyboard can be connected via USB cable. Simply plug the USB cable into the keyboard and your computer’s USB port.
2. How do I switch between Bluetooth devices?
To switch between Bluetooth devices, use the Easy-Switch buttons located at the top left corner of the keyboard. Press the desired function key (F1, F2, or F3) along with the Bluetooth device number to switch.
3. Does the MK850 Keyboard support multiple device pairing?
Yes, the MK850 Keyboard supports pairing with up to three devices simultaneously, using either Bluetooth or the USB receiver.
4. What is the range of the MK850 Keyboard?
The MK850 Keyboard has a wireless range of up to 30 feet, allowing for flexible use within a reasonable proximity of your computer.
5. How do I know if the keyboard needs to be charged?
The keyboard has an LED indicator that flashes when the battery is low. It is advisable to charge the keyboard when the battery is running low to ensure uninterrupted usage.
6. Can I customize the function keys on the MK850 Keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the function keys using the Logitech Options software, allowing you to assign different functions or macros to each key.
7. Does the keyboard work with both Windows and Mac computers?
Yes, the MK850 Keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, providing a seamless experience across different operating systems.
8. How do I adjust the backlighting on the keyboard?
The MK850 Keyboard features adjustable backlighting, and you can control it by pressing the “Fn” key along with the F5 and F6 keys to decrease or increase the brightness respectively.
9. Is the keyboard spill-resistant?
Yes, the MK850 Keyboard is designed to be spill-resistant, allowing it to withstand minor spills. However, it is still advisable to avoid liquid contact.
10. Can I use the keyboard with a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, the MK850 Keyboard can be paired with a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet, expanding its versatility beyond just computer usage.
11. How do I update the firmware of the MK850 Keyboard?
To update the firmware of the MK850 Keyboard, download the latest firmware from the Logitech support website and follow the provided instructions for updating.
12. What is the battery life of the MK850 Keyboard?
The MK850 Keyboard offers an impressive battery life of up to 36 months, depending on usage, making it a reliable and long-lasting wireless keyboard option.
In conclusion, connecting the MK850 Keyboard to your computer is a hassle-free process that involves activation of pairing mode, turning on your computer’s Bluetooth, and completing the pairing process. With its versatile features and wireless capabilities, the MK850 Keyboard provides an enhanced typing experience for both working professionals and casual users alike.