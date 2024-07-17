Microsoft Surface devices are known for their sleek design and powerful performance. One of the key features of these devices is the ability to connect various accessories, including the Microsoft Surface keyboard, via Bluetooth. In this article, we will guide you through the process of connecting your Microsoft Surface keyboard to your device effortlessly.
How to connect Microsoft Surface keyboard Bluetooth?
The process of connecting your Microsoft Surface keyboard to your device via Bluetooth is relatively simple. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out:
1. Turn on your Microsoft Surface keyboard: Before you start the pairing process, ensure that your keyboard is turned on. You can do this by pressing the power button on the top right corner of the keyboard.
2. Enable Bluetooth on your Surface device: Swipe left on the right side of your Surface tablet or click on the Start button on your Surface laptop. Go to Settings, select Devices, and then click on Bluetooth & other devices. Toggle the Bluetooth button to enable it.
3. Put your Microsoft Surface keyboard into pairing mode: Press and hold the pairing button on the bottom of your keyboard (located towards the right side) until the LED indicator starts flashing.
4. Pair your Surface device with the keyboard: On the Bluetooth & other devices settings page, click on the “Add Bluetooth or other device” option. Select “Bluetooth” and wait for your Surface device to discover the keyboard.
5. Select your Microsoft Surface keyboard: Once your device discovers the keyboard, click on it in the list of available devices. Your Surface device will then pair with the keyboard, and a confirmation message or pairing code may appear on the screen.
6. Confirm the pairing: If prompted, enter the pairing code shown on your Surface device into your Microsoft Surface keyboard. This step is to ensure a secure and accurate connection between the keyboard and your Surface device.
7. Enjoy using your Microsoft Surface keyboard: Once the pairing process is complete, your Surface device will confirm the successful connection. You can now start using your Microsoft Surface keyboard for a seamless typing experience.
FAQs:
1.
How do I turn off my Microsoft Surface keyboard?
To turn off your keyboard, simply press and hold the power button for a few seconds until the LED indicator turns off.
2.
Can I connect multiple Surface devices to one Microsoft Surface keyboard?
Yes, you can connect your Microsoft Surface keyboard to multiple Surface devices. However, you can only use it with one device at a time.
3.
How do I reconnect my Surface keyboard to my device?
If you need to reconnect your keyboard to your Surface device, follow the initial pairing process mentioned above.
4.
What if my Surface device cannot discover the keyboard?
If your device cannot discover the keyboard, ensure that Bluetooth is enabled on your Surface device and that the keyboard is in pairing mode. You can also try restarting both devices and repeating the pairing process.
5.
How do I check the battery level of my Microsoft Surface keyboard?
To check the battery level of your keyboard, go to Settings on your Surface device, select Devices, and click on Bluetooth & other devices. Your keyboard’s battery level should be visible there.
6.
Can I use the Microsoft Surface keyboard with other non-Surface devices?
Yes, you can use the Microsoft Surface keyboard with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Just follow the standard Bluetooth pairing process on the non-Surface device.
7.
Why is my Microsoft Surface keyboard not typing?
If your keyboard is not typing, ensure that it is powered on and properly connected to your Surface device via Bluetooth. You can also try restarting both devices and checking for any pending updates.
8.
Can I customize the function keys on my Microsoft Surface keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the function keys on your keyboard by using the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center software.
9.
Is the Microsoft Surface keyboard compatible with macOS?
The Microsoft Surface keyboard is primarily designed for Windows devices, but it can also work with macOS. However, some specific functions or keys may not be fully compatible.
10.
How long does the battery last on the Microsoft Surface keyboard?
The battery life of the Microsoft Surface keyboard can vary depending on usage. On average, it can last up to one year with regular usage before requiring battery replacement.
11.
Can I connect a wired keyboard to my Microsoft Surface device?
Yes, you can connect a wired keyboard to your Microsoft Surface device if it has a USB port. Simply plug in the keyboard using a USB cable and start using it.
12.
How do I clean my Microsoft Surface keyboard?
To clean your keyboard, gently wipe the keys and surface with a soft, lint-free cloth slightly dampened with a mild cleaning solution. Avoid using excessive liquid or spraying directly on the keyboard.