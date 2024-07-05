How to connect logitech keyboard k400 plus?

The Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus is a wireless keyboard that offers convenient and comfortable typing experience. It is perfect for use with computers, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. If you have just purchased this keyboard and wondering how to connect it, read on for a step-by-step guide.
Step 1: Prepare the Keyboard and Receiver
Start by inserting the two included AA batteries into the battery compartment on the back of the keyboard. Next, take the included USB receiver and plug it into a USB port on your computer, TV, or console. Make sure the device is turned on and in pairing mode.
Step 2: Activate the Pairing Mode on the Keyboard
On the top left corner of the keyboard, you will find a power switch. Slide it to the right to turn on the keyboard. After turning on, press and hold the “Fn” key (located in the bottom left corner) and the “K” key simultaneously for a few seconds. The status indicator light on the keyboard will start blinking rapidly, indicating it is in pairing mode.
Step 3: Pairing the Keyboard with the Receiver
Once the keyboard is in pairing mode, the next step is to pair it with the USB receiver. Within a few seconds of activating the pairing mode on the keyboard, insert a small pointed object (like a paperclip or pin) into the small hole located on the top right corner of the USB receiver. Press it for a few seconds until the status light on the receiver starts blinking rapidly.
Step 4: Complete the Pairing Process
After activating the pairing mode on both the keyboard and the receiver, they will start searching for each other. The status light on the keyboard will stop blinking and remain solid once the pairing is successful. The status light on the receiver will also stop blinking and stay solid, indicating that the connection is established.
Step 5: Test the Keyboard
Now that the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus is connected, you can start using it right away. Open a text document or browser window and type to see if the keyboard works properly. If everything is functioning as expected, congratulations, you have successfully connected your Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus!
FAQ
1. How can I check if my Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus is compatible with my device?
The Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus is compatible with most devices that support USB inputs, such as computers, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.
2. Can I connect the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus to multiple devices?
Yes, the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus can be paired with multiple devices. However, it can only be actively connected to one device at a time.
3. Do I need to install any drivers or software to connect the keyboard?
No, the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus is plug-and-play, which means it does not require any additional drivers or software for connection.
4. How far is the wireless range of the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus?
The wireless range of the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus is up to 33 feet (10 meters).
5. How long do the batteries last on the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus?
The batteries on the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus can last up to 18 months, depending on usage.
6. How do I know when the batteries need to be replaced?
You will receive a low battery warning on your computer screen when the batteries on the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus are running low.
7. Can I connect the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus to a Mac computer?
Yes, the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus is compatible with Mac computers.
8. Can I use the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus with my smartphone or tablet?
The Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus is primarily designed for use with computers, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. However, some smartphones and tablets with USB OTG capabilities may work with the keyboard.
9. Can I use the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus for gaming?
Yes, the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus can be used for gaming on compatible gaming consoles or PCs.
10. How do I clean the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus?
You can clean the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus by using a soft, lint-free cloth slightly dampened with water. Avoid using harsh cleaning agents or submerging the keyboard in water.
11. What should I do if the keyboard is not working after following the connection steps?
Try reinserting the USB receiver into a different USB port on the device. If that doesn’t work, make sure the batteries are properly inserted and replace them if necessary. You can also try restarting your device and repeating the connection process.
12. Can I customize the function keys on the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus?
Yes, you can customize the function keys on the Logitech Keyboard K400 Plus using the Logitech SetPoint software, available for download from the Logitech website.