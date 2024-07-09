Introduction
The Logitech Keyboard K235 is a wireless keyboard that provides convenience and functionality. If you have recently purchased this keyboard or are experiencing trouble connecting it to your computer, this article will guide you through the simple process of connecting the Logitech Keyboard K235.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Prepare the Keyboard
Ensure that the keyboard has fresh batteries and is in working condition. This step is crucial for proper connectivity.
2. Plug in the Unifying Receiver
Insert the Unifying receiver into an available USB port on your computer. Make sure the receiver is securely connected.
3. Turn on the Keyboard
Locate the power switch on the Logitech Keyboard K235 and switch it on. The power button is typically located on the keyboard’s back or side.
4. Pair the Keyboard
Press and hold the “Connect” or “Pair” button on the underside of the keyboard for a few seconds until the indicator lights start flashing.
How to connect logitech keyboard k235?
To connect the Logitech Keyboard K235, plug in the Unifying receiver into a USB port, turn on the keyboard, and press the “Connect” or “Pair” button on the underside of the keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I know if my Logitech Keyboard K235 is paired with the receiver?
If the connection is successful, the indicator lights on the keyboard and receiver will stop flashing and remain steady.
2. Can I use the Logitech Keyboard K235 with multiple devices?
Yes, the Logitech Unifying receiver allows you to connect up to six compatible devices, including keyboards, mice, and trackballs.
3. Do I need to install any drivers or software to use the Logitech Keyboard K235?
No, the Logitech Keyboard K235 is a plug-and-play device. It does not require any additional drivers or software for basic functionality.
4. How far can I use the Logitech Keyboard K235 from the receiver?
The Logitech Keyboard K235 has an operating range of approximately 33 feet or 10 meters from the Unifying receiver.
5. Can I use the Logitech Keyboard K235 with a laptop?
Absolutely! The Logitech Keyboard K235 is compatible with both desktop computers and laptops, as long as they have a USB port available.
6. What should I do if my keyboard is not connecting to the receiver?
Ensure that the Unifying receiver is properly inserted into the USB port. Also, try replacing the batteries in your Logitech Keyboard K235.
7. How do I turn off the Logitech Keyboard K235?
To turn off the keyboard, simply switch the power button to the “Off” position. This will help conserve battery life.
8. Can I use the Logitech Keyboard K235 with a Bluetooth-enabled device?
No, the Logitech Keyboard K235 does not have built-in Bluetooth connectivity. It exclusively uses the Logitech Unifying receiver for wireless communication.
9. Is the Logitech Keyboard K235 compatible with Mac computers?
Yes, the Logitech Keyboard K235 is compatible with both Windows-based PCs and Mac computers.
10. How do I clean my Logitech Keyboard K235?
We recommend using a soft, lint-free cloth dampened with a mild cleaning solution to gently wipe the keys and surfaces of the keyboard.
11. Can I use the Logitech Keyboard K235 without the Unifying receiver?
No, the Logitech Keyboard K235 relies on the Logitech Unifying receiver for wireless connectivity. It cannot be used without the receiver.
12. Can I customize the function keys on my Logitech Keyboard K235?
Yes, you can customize the function keys and other settings of the Logitech Keyboard K235 using Logitech’s SetPoint software, available for download on their website.