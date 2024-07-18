How to connect iPad pro to computer as second monitor?

In today’s digital world, having multiple screens can greatly enhance productivity and multitasking abilities. Instead of investing in a separate monitor, you can utilize your existing iPad Pro as a second display for your computer. With the right software and a few easy steps, you can transform your iPad Pro into an additional workspace. So, let’s explore how to connect your iPad Pro to a computer as a second monitor.
Step 1: Check Compatibility and System Requirements
Before proceeding, make sure your iPad Pro and computer meet the necessary compatibility and system requirements for this setup. You will need an iPad Pro (2nd generation or later) running iPadOS 13.1 or later, and a computer running macOS Sierra 10.12.4 or later or Windows 10.
Step 2: Download and Install a Third-Party App
To enable your iPad Pro as a second monitor, you’ll need to download and install a third-party app. One popular choice is the Duet Display app, available for both iPad and computer platforms. Visit the App Store on your iPad Pro and follow the instructions to download and install the app. Then, head to the Duet Display website on your computer and download the corresponding desktop client.
Step 3: Connect Your iPad Pro to Your Computer
With the Duet Display app installed on both your iPad Pro and computer, it’s time to connect them. Use a lightning cable or USB-C cable (depending on your iPad Pro model) to connect your iPad Pro to your computer.
Step 4: Launch the Duet Display App
Once your iPad Pro is connected to your computer, launch the Duet Display app on both devices. The app will automatically detect the connection and establish a secure link between your iPad Pro and computer.
Step 5: Configure Display Settings
Now that your iPad Pro is connected, you can customize the display settings according to your preferences. Access the display settings on your computer and adjust the resolution, orientation, and positioning of your iPad Pro as the second monitor.
Step 6: Enjoy Your Extended Workspace
With the setup complete, you can now enjoy the benefits of having an extended workspace. Drag windows and applications from your primary display to the iPad Pro, allowing you to work across multiple screens seamlessly.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I connect any iPad model to my computer as a second monitor?
No, you can connect an iPad Pro (2nd generation or later) to your computer as a second monitor.
Q2: Are there any other third-party apps available besides Duet Display?
Yes, there are other apps available, such as Luna Display and iDisplay, which offer similar functionality.
Q3: Can I use my iPad Air or iPad Mini as a second monitor?
No, currently, only iPad Pro models support the feature of using the iPad as a second monitor.
Q4: Is it possible to connect my iPad wirelessly as a second monitor?
Yes, some apps, like Duet Air, offer wireless connectivity options to connect your iPad Pro to your computer.
Q5: Can I use my iPad Pro as a second monitor for a Windows computer?
Yes, the Duet Display app is available for both macOS and Windows operating systems.
Q6: What if I have an older version of macOS or Windows?
To utilize your iPad as a second monitor, you need to ensure your computer is running macOS Sierra 10.12.4 or later or Windows 10.
Q7: Do I need to keep the Duet Display app running on both devices for it to work?
Yes, the Duet Display app needs to be launched and running on both your iPad Pro and computer for the connection to work.
Q8: Can I adjust the brightness or other display settings of my iPad Pro using Duet Display?
No, the Duet Display app currently only supports using the iPad Pro as a second display, and not as a primary control for display settings.
Q9: How stable is the connection between the devices?
When using a wired connection, the connection between your iPad Pro and computer via Duet Display is usually stable and provides minimal lag.
Q10: Can I use my iPad Pro as a touch screen while connected as a second monitor?
Yes, you can use the touch screen capabilities of your iPad Pro even when it is connected as a second monitor.
Q11: Can I mirror my computer’s display on my iPad Pro?
Yes, you can choose to mirror your computer’s display on your iPad Pro using the Duet Display app.
Q12: Can I use my iPad Pro as a second monitor without an internet connection?
Yes, the connection between your iPad Pro and computer is established via USB, so you do not need an internet connection for it to work.
Now that you know how to connect your iPad Pro to your computer as a second monitor, you can enjoy the benefits of a larger workspace and enhanced productivity. Explore the various third-party apps available and find the one that best suits your needs and preferences. Harness the power of your iPad Pro and unlock new levels of efficiency in your daily workflow.