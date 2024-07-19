How to connect iPad pro as second monitor?

If you own an iPad Pro and wish to enhance your productivity by using it as a second monitor for your Mac or PC, you’re in luck! Connecting your iPad Pro as a second monitor is an excellent way to expand your workspace and multitask efficiently. This article will guide you through the process and provide you with some valuable tips. Let’s get started!
The Answer: How to Connect iPad Pro as a Second Monitor
1. Check Compatibility: Before diving into the setup process, ensure that your iPad Pro and computer support a secondary display connection. Your iPad Pro needs to be an iPad Pro (2nd generation) or later version, running iPadOS 13.1 or higher.
2. Download and Install the Required Apps: To connect your iPad Pro as a second monitor, you’ll need to install specific apps that facilitate the connection. Two popular options are Duet Display and Sidecar. These apps can be downloaded from the App Store.
3. Connect your iPad Pro and Computer: Plug your iPad Pro into your computer using a USB-C cable or, if you have a MacBook, a USB-C to USB-C cable. Make sure both devices are turned on and awake.
4. Launch the App: Open the app you installed on your iPad Pro, whether it’s Duet Display or Sidecar.
5. Start the Connection: Follow the app’s instructions to establish the connection between your iPad Pro and your computer. You may need to go through a few steps, such as granting permissions and authorizations.
6. Configure Display Preferences: Once the connection is established, you can configure display preferences to suit your needs. You can decide whether you want to use your iPad Pro as a mirror display or an extended monitor, adjust the resolution, and even choose the arrangement of screens.
Now you’re all set! Your iPad Pro is now connected as a second monitor. Enjoy the benefits of expanded workspace, improved multitasking, and increased productivity.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any iPad as a second monitor?
No, you can only use an iPad Pro (2nd generation) or later models as a second monitor.
2. Do I need to install an app to connect my iPad Pro as a second monitor?
Yes, you need to install apps like Duet Display or Sidecar to establish the connection.
3. Can I connect my iPad Pro to a Windows PC?
Yes, you can connect your iPad Pro as a second monitor to both Mac and Windows computers.
4. What cable do I need to connect my iPad Pro to my computer?
You’ll need a USB-C cable or a USB-C to USB-C cable, depending on your computer’s ports.
5. Can I use my iPad Pro as a touchscreen with the second monitor connection?
Yes, you can use your iPad Pro as a touch-sensitive input device when connected as a second monitor.
6. Can I connect multiple iPads as second monitors?
Yes, some apps support connecting multiple iPads as additional monitors.
7. Is there a wireless option to connect the iPad Pro as a second monitor?
Yes, apps like Sidecar allow you to establish a wireless connection between your iPad Pro and your computer.
8. How stable is the connection when using the iPad Pro as a second monitor?
The connection stability depends on various factors such as your Wi-Fi network strength and the app you choose. Generally, the connection is reliable.
9. What are the advantages of using my iPad Pro as a second monitor?
Using your iPad Pro as a second monitor expands your workspace, allows for improved multitasking, and enhances productivity.
10. Can I connect my iPad Pro as a second monitor on older Mac models?
No, the Sidecar feature, only available on macOS Catalina or later, is not supported on older Mac models.
11. Can I connect my iPad Pro as a second monitor without installing additional apps?
No, you need to install specific apps like Duet Display or Sidecar to connect your iPad Pro as a second monitor.
12. Can I still use the iPad Pro for other tasks when it is connected as a second monitor?
Yes, you can continue using your iPad Pro for other tasks simultaneously while it is connected as a second monitor.