Guitar Hero is a wildly popular video game that lets players live out their rockstar dreams by playing a guitar-shaped controller to hit notes and make music. If you’re a Guitar Hero enthusiast and you’ve recently upgraded to a PlayStation 4 (PS4) console, you might be wondering how to connect your Guitar Hero guitar to it without using a USB cable. While the default method is to connect the guitar using a USB cable, there is an alternative way to connect your Guitar Hero guitar to a PS4 without using USB. In this article, we will guide you through the process. So, let’s get started!
The Solution: Bluetooth Connection
The answer to the question, “How to connect Guitar Hero guitar to PS4 without USB?” lies in establishing a wireless Bluetooth connection between your guitar and the PS4 console. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to achieve that:
Step 1: Prepare Your Guitar Hero Guitar
Make sure the guitar controller is fully charged or has new batteries installed. Ensure the guitar’s power switch is turned on.
Step 2: Access PS4 Settings
Turn on your PS4 console and access the main menu. From there, navigate to the “Settings” button using the directional pad on your PS4 controller and press the X button to enter the settings menu.
Step 3: Open Bluetooth Devices
Within the settings menu, scroll down and select the “Devices” option. Then, press the X button to access the “Bluetooth Devices” submenu.
Step 4: Pair the Guitar
On your guitar controller, press and hold the “Sync” button. The Sync button is usually located near the console-sync button. Hold it until the guitar’s LED lights begin flashing.
Step 5: Connect Guitar Hero Guitar to PS4
Within the PS4 “Bluetooth Devices” submenu, select the option to “Add a New Device.” The PS4 will begin searching for Bluetooth devices within range. When your guitar controller appears in the list of available devices, select it and press the X button.
Step 6: Confirm the Connection
After selecting your guitar controller from the list, the PS4 will prompt you to confirm the connection. Confirm the pairing by selecting “Yes” and pressing the X button.
Step 7: Test the Connection
To ensure the connection was successful, start a Guitar Hero game or navigate to Guitar Hero within the PS4 menu. Strum the guitar and press the buttons to check if they register in the game.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can any Guitar Hero guitar connect to a PS4 without USB?
No, only Guitar Hero guitars equipped with Bluetooth connectivity can connect to a PS4 console wirelessly.
2. Are there any specific models of the Guitar Hero guitar that are compatible with PS4?
Yes, the Guitar Hero Live guitar controller is compatible with the PS4.
3. What if my guitar controller doesn’t have a Sync button?
If your guitar controller doesn’t have a dedicated Sync button, consult the user manual or manufacturer’s website for instructions on how to enter pairing mode.
4. Can I connect multiple Guitar Hero guitars to my PS4?
Yes, the PS4 allows you to connect multiple Bluetooth devices, including multiple Guitar Hero guitars.
5. Does the PS4 need to be in pairing mode to connect the Guitar Hero guitar?
No, the PS4 will automatically search for Bluetooth devices when you access the “Bluetooth Devices” menu.
6. Can I connect the guitar using a USB cable instead?
Yes, the default and most common method to connect a Guitar Hero guitar is through a USB cable.
7. How do I know if my guitar’s batteries are running low?
Most Guitar Hero guitars have an LED indicator that will flash or change color to indicate low battery levels.
8. Can I use third-party guitar controllers?
It depends on the controller’s compatibility. Check if the third-party guitar is compatible with the PS4 and has Bluetooth connectivity.
9. Will connecting the guitar via Bluetooth affect the gameplay?
No, the Bluetooth connection should provide the same responsiveness and accuracy as a wired USB connection.
10. Can I use the same guitar controller between different consoles?
No, Guitar Hero guitar controllers are usually designed to work with a specific console and may not be compatible with different systems.
11. What if my guitar isn’t recognized by the PS4?
Ensure that your guitar controller has Bluetooth capabilities and is properly charged or has fresh batteries. Restart your PS4 console if necessary.
12. Is it possible to connect the Guitar Hero guitar to other gaming consoles using Bluetooth?
The ability to connect the Guitar Hero guitar via Bluetooth may vary depending on the console. Consult the specific console’s user manual or manufacturer’s website for more information.
In conclusion, connecting your Guitar Hero guitar to a PS4 console without using a USB cable is indeed possible. By following the steps mentioned above, you can enjoy rocking out to your favorite tunes wirelessly. Keep in mind that it is essential to have a guitar controller equipped with Bluetooth capabilities for this method to work. Happy gaming!