How to connect galaxy s5 to TV with usb?

The Galaxy S5 offers a plethora of features, including the ability to connect it to your television. With this functionality, you can stream your favorite movies, play games, or even display your pictures on the big screen. Connecting your Galaxy S5 to your TV is a straightforward process that requires only a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process.
Step 1: Check your TV and Galaxy S5 compatibility
Before getting started, make sure that your television has a USB port and supports USB connections for media playback. Additionally, you need to ensure that your Galaxy S5 is running on Android 4.4.2 (KitKat) or later. If both devices meet these requirements, you can proceed to the next step.
Step 2: Obtain the necessary accessories
To connect your Galaxy S5 to your TV with USB, you will need two main accessories: a USB to HDMI adapter and an HDMI cable. The USB to HDMI adapter allows you to connect your Galaxy S5 to the HDMI cable, which in turn connects to your TV. You can easily find these accessories in most electronic stores or online retailers.
Step 3: Connect the USB to HDMI adapter
Begin by connecting the USB end of the adapter to the charging port of your Galaxy S5. This is typically located at the bottom of the device. Ensure a secure connection is made.
Step 4: Connect the HDMI cable
Next, connect one end of the HDMI cable to the HDMI port on the USB to HDMI adapter. Connect the other end of the HDMI cable to an available HDMI port on your TV. Most modern televisions have multiple HDMI ports, so choose any free port.
Step 5: Change TV input source
Using your TV remote, select the HDMI input source that corresponds to the HDMI port you connected the cable to. This can usually be done by pressing the “Input” or “Source” button on your remote control.
Your Galaxy S5 screen should now be mirrored on your TV. You can navigate through your device, open apps, play videos, and perform other activities, all while viewing them on the larger TV screen.
Common FAQs on connecting Galaxy S5 to TV with USB
1. What if my Galaxy S5 doesn’t have an HDMI port?
If your Galaxy S5 doesn’t have an HDMI port, you can still connect it to your TV using a wireless screen mirroring device such as Chromecast or Miracast.
2. Can I charge my Galaxy S5 while it’s connected to the TV?
Yes, you can charge your Galaxy S5 simultaneously while it is connected to the TV through the USB to HDMI adapter.
3. Will the audio play through the TV speakers?
Yes, when you connect your Galaxy S5 to the TV via HDMI, both the video and audio will be transmitted to the TV, allowing you to enjoy the audio through the TV speakers.
4. Can I watch Netflix or other streaming services on my TV using this method?
Certainly! By connecting your Galaxy S5 to your TV, you can stream content from various entertainment apps, including Netflix, YouTube, and more.
5. Do I need an internet connection to mirror my Galaxy S5 on my TV?
No, mirroring your Galaxy S5 on your TV does not require an internet connection. It functions solely through the USB and HDMI connections.
6. Can I control my Galaxy S5 from the TV remote?
No, you cannot directly control your Galaxy S5 using the TV remote. You need to operate your Galaxy S5 normally to navigate through apps or content.
7. Will third-party USB to HDMI adapters work?
Most third-party adapters should work as long as they are compatible with your Galaxy S5 and TV. However, it’s advisable to use a reputable brand for better reliability.
8. Is the picture quality affected when mirroring my screen?
The picture quality is generally not affected when mirroring your Galaxy S5 on the TV, as it’s using an HDMI connection that provides high-quality video transmission.
9. Can I use this method for Samsung Galaxy S6 or other Galaxy models?
Yes, this method works for various Galaxy models, including the Galaxy S6, S7, S8, and so on, as long as they meet the compatibility requirements.
10. Can I control the volume of my Galaxy S5 from the TV?
No, the volume control remains on your Galaxy S5. You would need to adjust the volume using your phone’s physical buttons or the on-screen controls.
11. Can I connect my Galaxy S5 to an older TV that doesn’t have HDMI?
If your TV doesn’t have an HDMI port, you won’t be able to directly connect your Galaxy S5 using this method. Consider using alternative connectivity options such as screen mirroring devices or adapters compatible with older TV models.
12. Will my phone’s battery drain faster when connected to the TV?
Connecting your Galaxy S5 to the TV does consume some additional power. However, connecting it to the charger while in use should prevent any significant battery drain.