How to connect ethernet cable to surface pro 3?

The Surface Pro 3 is a versatile device that offers excellent mobility and functionality. While it comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, you may find occasions where a wired connection is preferable for faster and more stable internet access. To connect an Ethernet cable to your Surface Pro 3, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Gather the necessary equipment
To connect your Surface Pro 3 to the Ethernet cable, you will need a few items:
– Surface Pro 3 device
– Ethernet cable
– Surface Ethernet Adapter (sold separately)
– Available Ethernet port or network jack
Step 2: Connect the Surface Ethernet Adapter
The Surface Ethernet Adapter allows you to connect an Ethernet cable directly to your Surface Pro 3. To connect the adapter, follow these steps:
1. Plug the USB end of the adapter into the USB port on your Surface Pro 3.
2. Insert one end of the Ethernet cable into the Ethernet port on the adapter.
Step 3: Connect the Ethernet cable
Now that the adapter is connected to your Surface Pro 3, you can proceed with connecting the Ethernet cable:
1. Plug the other end of the Ethernet cable into an available Ethernet port or network jack.
2. Ensure the connection is secure on both ends.
Step 4: Establish the wired connection
Once the Ethernet cable is connected to both the adapter and the network, you can establish the wired connection:
1. Go to the Start menu and click on the Settings icon (gear-shaped).
2. In the Settings menu, select “Network & Internet.”
3. From the left-side menu, choose “Ethernet.”
4. Make sure the “Ethernet” toggle switch is turned on.
Congratulations! You have successfully connected your Surface Pro 3 to an Ethernet cable. Enjoy the benefits of a stable and high-speed internet connection!
FAQs:
1. Can I connect an Ethernet cable directly to my Surface Pro 3 without an adapter?
No, the Surface Pro 3 does not have a built-in Ethernet port. Using a Surface Ethernet Adapter is necessary to connect an Ethernet cable.
2. Where can I purchase a Surface Ethernet Adapter?
You can find Surface Ethernet Adapters at select retailers or online stores that specialize in Microsoft Surface accessories.
3. Are all Ethernet cables compatible with the Surface Pro 3?
Yes, as long as the Ethernet cable you have is a standard RJ45 Ethernet cable, it will be compatible with the Surface Ethernet Adapter.
4. Can I use a USB-C to Ethernet adapter instead?
Yes, if you have a USB-C to Ethernet adapter, you can use it with a Surface Pro 3 equipped with a USB-C port. Simply plug the adapter into the USB-C port instead of using the Surface Ethernet Adapter.
5. Will a wired Ethernet connection be faster than Wi-Fi on my Surface Pro 3?
In most cases, a wired Ethernet connection will provide a more stable and faster internet connection compared to Wi-Fi, especially if you have a high-speed Ethernet connection available.
6. Can I connect multiple devices to the same Ethernet jack?
Yes, you can use a network switch or hub to connect multiple devices to the same Ethernet jack.
7. How do I check if my Surface Pro 3 is connected to the internet via Ethernet?
On your Surface Pro 3, go to the Settings menu, select “Network & Internet,” and choose “Ethernet.” If the Ethernet toggle switch is turned on and you see an active connection, your device is connected to the internet via Ethernet.
8. Can I use a longer Ethernet cable to connect to my Surface Pro 3?
Yes, you can use Ethernet cables of varying lengths to connect your Surface Pro 3, as long as they are within the limitations of Ethernet cable length specifications.
9. Will connecting to Ethernet disable Wi-Fi on my Surface Pro 3?
No, connecting to Ethernet will not disable Wi-Fi on your Surface Pro 3. You can use both simultaneously or switch between the two based on your preference.
10. Can I connect my Surface Pro 3 to a modem instead of an Ethernet jack?
Yes, if you have a modem with an available Ethernet port, you can connect your Surface Pro 3 directly to the modem using an Ethernet cable and the Surface Ethernet Adapter.
11. Do I need to install any drivers for the Surface Ethernet Adapter?
No, the Surface Ethernet Adapter is plug-and-play, meaning you can simply connect it to your Surface Pro 3, and the necessary drivers will automatically be installed.
12. Can I use a wireless adapter instead of connecting an Ethernet cable to my Surface Pro 3?
Yes, if you prefer a wireless connection, you can use a Wi-Fi adapter or connect to an available Wi-Fi network on your Surface Pro 3. However, keep in mind that a wired Ethernet connection generally offers better stability and speed.