Dell is a renowned brand known for its high-quality computer accessories, including wireless keyboards. The Dell wireless keyboard wk117 is a popular choice among users due to its sleek design and reliable performance. If you’ve recently purchased the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 and are unsure how to connect it to your computer, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to connect your Dell wireless keyboard wk117 effortlessly.
How to connect Dell wireless keyboard wk117?
Connecting the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get your keyboard up and running:
1. **Insert the batteries:** First, locate the battery compartment on the back of the keyboard. Slide the cover open and insert the required batteries, ensuring they are properly aligned with the +/- signs.
2. **Turn on the keyboard:** Look for the power switch on the top or side of the keyboard and turn it on.
3. **Activate the Bluetooth function on your computer:** Most modern computers come with built-in Bluetooth capabilities. Enable the Bluetooth feature on your computer by navigating to the Control Panel or the Settings menu. Look for “Bluetooth” and make sure it is turned on.
4. **Put the keyboard in discovery mode:** To allow your computer to detect the keyboard, press and hold the Bluetooth pairing button on the back of the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 for a few seconds. The keyboard’s LED lights should start flashing, indicating it is in discovery mode.
5. **Search for devices on your computer:** On your computer, search for nearby Bluetooth devices. This process varies depending on the operating system you’re using. In Windows, you can access the Bluetooth settings through the Control Panel or by clicking on the Bluetooth icon in the system tray.
6. **Pair the keyboard with your computer:** Once your computer detects the Dell wireless keyboard wk117, click on it to initiate the pairing process. Follow any on-screen prompts to complete the connection.
7. **Test the connection:** After the pairing process is complete, ensure the keyboard is working properly by typing something in a text document or search field. If the connection is successful, your Dell wireless keyboard wk117 is now ready to use!
Frequently Asked Questions about the Dell wireless keyboard wk117:
1. Can I connect the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 to a tablet or smartphone?
Yes, the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 can connect to devices that support Bluetooth connectivity, including tablets and smartphones.
2. Do I need to install any software or drivers to use the keyboard?
No, the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 is a plug-and-play device, so you don’t need to install any additional software or drivers.
3. How far can I be from my computer while using the wireless keyboard?
The range of the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 is typically around 33 feet (10 meters), which should be sufficient for most users.
4. Can I use the keyboard with multiple computers?
Yes, you can pair the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 with multiple devices, but you will need to disconnect and reconnect it each time you switch between computers.
5. How long do the batteries last on the Dell wireless keyboard wk117?
The battery life of the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 can vary depending on usage. Generally, it can last for several months before needing replacement.
6. Can I use rechargeable batteries with the Dell wireless keyboard wk117?
Yes, you can use rechargeable batteries with the Dell wireless keyboard wk117. Ensure they are fully charged before inserting them into the keyboard.
7. How do I clean the keyboard?
To clean the Dell wireless keyboard wk117, use a soft, lint-free cloth lightly dampened with water or a mild cleaning solution. Avoid using harsh chemicals or liquids directly on the keyboard.
8. Why is my keyboard not connecting to the computer?
Make sure the Bluetooth feature is enabled on both your keyboard and computer. Try turning off the keyboard, removing the batteries, and restarting the pairing process from scratch.
9. Can I use the keyboard on a different operating system?
Yes, the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
10. What if my computer does not have built-in Bluetooth?
If your computer does not have a built-in Bluetooth feature, you can use a Bluetooth dongle or adapter to enable Bluetooth connectivity.
11. Is there a way to adjust the keyboard’s backlight?
No, the Dell wireless keyboard wk117 does not have a backlight feature.
12. Can I customize the functions of the keyboard’s special keys?
Yes, you can customize the functions of the keyboard’s special keys using the Dell keyboard customization software, if available for your specific model.