How to connect Dell km636 wireless keyboard and mouse?

If you’ve recently purchased a Dell KM636 wireless keyboard and mouse and are wondering how to connect them to your computer, you’re in the right place. This article will guide you through the simple steps required to establish a wireless connection between your Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse and your computer.
Connecting the Dell KM636 Keyboard and Mouse
To enjoy the freedom of a wireless setup with your Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse, follow these steps:
Step 1: Unpack the Dell KM636 Keyboard and Mouse
Before you begin connecting the wireless keyboard and mouse, ensure that you have unpacked them from their packaging and placed the necessary batteries (typically AA or AAA) in both devices.
Step 2: Turn on the Keyboard and Mouse
On the underside of the Dell KM636 keyboard, locate the power switch and turn it on. Repeat the same process for the mouse by flipping the power switch located on its underside.
Step 3: Activate Pairing Mode
On the keyboard, press and hold the pairing button located on the back panel. The pairing button typically has a Bluetooth symbol or the letters “FN” on it.
While holding the pairing button, switch on the keyboard. Once the keyboard is holding the pairing button and powered on, release the button.
Step 4: Establish Connection
On your computer, navigate to the Bluetooth settings. Locate the keyboard and mouse in the list of available devices. Click on each device and select the option to connect.
Step 5: Confirm Successful Connection
Test the connection by typing on the wireless keyboard or moving the mouse. If both devices respond correctly, the pairing is successful.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I connect the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse to multiple devices simultaneously?
No, the Dell KM636 wireless keyboard and mouse can only be connected to one device at a time.
2. How do I know if my computer has Bluetooth?
Go to the Start menu on your computer and search for “Bluetooth settings.” Open the Bluetooth settings window, and if Bluetooth is available, there will be an option to turn it on.
3. Do I need to install any drivers before connecting the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse?
In most cases, you will not need to install any additional drivers. The KM636 keyboard and mouse are typically plug-and-play devices.
4. How can I check the battery level in the keyboard and mouse?
The Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse usually have an LED indicator that displays the battery status. Alternatively, you can also check the battery level through your computer’s Bluetooth settings.
5. Can I customize the function keys on the Dell KM636 keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the function keys by installing the Dell Keyboard Hotkey driver software, available on the Dell support website.
6. How far can the wireless connection between the keyboard and mouse reach?
The range of the Dell KM636 wireless connection is approximately 30 feet. However, this range may vary depending on environmental factors and the presence of any obstacles.
7. Can I use the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse with non-Dell computers?
Yes, the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse can be used with any computer that supports Bluetooth connectivity.
8. How do I turn off the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse?
To conserve battery life, simply turn off the keyboard and mouse by switching off the power buttons located on the underside of each device.
9. Do I need to pair the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse every time I use them?
No, once you have paired the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse with your computer, the devices will automatically connect whenever they are in range.
10. How can I clean the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse?
To clean the keyboard and mouse, use a lint-free cloth lightly dampened with water or a mild cleaning solution. Avoid using excessive liquid or harsh chemicals.
11. Can I use rechargeable batteries with the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse?
Yes, you can use rechargeable batteries with the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse. Just make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for battery type and capacity.
12. How long do the batteries last in the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse?
The battery life of the Dell KM636 keyboard and mouse may vary depending on usage. However, with regular use, the batteries can last several months before needing to be replaced.