How to connect Canon printer to mobile via usb?

If you own a Canon printer and wish to print directly from your mobile device, connecting your Canon printer via USB is a simple and efficient way to do so. With just a few steps, you’ll be able to print your documents and photos without any hassle. In this article, we will guide you through the process of connecting your Canon printer to your mobile device via USB.
Step 1: Check Compatibility
Before starting the process, ensure that your Canon printer and your mobile device are compatible with USB printing. Check your printer’s manual or the manufacturer’s website to confirm this information.
Step 2: Gather Necessary Materials
To connect your Canon printer to your mobile device via USB, you will need the following materials:
– A USB cable that is compatible with your Canon printer and mobile device
– A Canon printer that supports USB printing
– A mobile device with USB printing capabilities
Step 3: Connect the USB Cable
Now it’s time to connect your Canon printer to your mobile device via USB:
1. Turn off your Canon printer and your mobile device.
2. Locate the USB port on your Canon printer. This is usually located on the back or side of the printer.
3. Connect one end of the USB cable to the USB port on your Canon printer.
4. Connect the other end of the USB cable to the USB port on your mobile device.
Step 4: Turn on Your Devices
1. Turn on your Canon printer.
2. Turn on your mobile device.
Step 5: Configure your Mobile Device
1. Once your devices are powered on, your mobile device should recognize that the Canon printer is connected via USB.
2. Open the printing application or settings on your mobile device.
3. Locate the print settings or options.
4. Choose the Canon printer from the list of available printers.
Step 6: Start Printing
You’re almost done! Now it’s time to start printing your documents and photos from your mobile device using your Canon printer connected via USB. Simply follow these steps:
1. Open the document, photo, or file you wish to print on your mobile device.
2. Select the “Print” option within the application or file.
3. Adjust any necessary print settings, such as the number of copies or paper size.
4. Press the “Print” button to start printing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I print from any mobile device via USB?
Yes, as long as your mobile device supports USB printing and is compatible with your Canon printer.
2. Do I need to install any additional software?
In most cases, no additional software is required. However, it’s recommended to check your printer’s manual or the manufacturer’s website for any specific requirements.
3. Can I print wirelessly after connecting via USB?
No, when your Canon printer is connected via USB, printing can only be done using the USB connection.
4. Can I charge my mobile device while printing?
Yes, in most cases, you can charge your mobile device while it is connected to the Canon printer via USB.
5. How long does it take to set up?
The setup process is quick and usually takes only a few minutes.
6. Can I print any type of document or file?
Most Canon printers support printing various file types, such as documents, photos, and PDFs. Check your printer’s manual or the manufacturer’s website for full compatibility details.
7. Is the print quality the same when printing via USB as compared to wireless printing?
Yes, the print quality should be the same regardless of whether you print via USB or wirelessly.
8. Can I print from multiple mobile devices simultaneously using one Canon printer connected via USB?
No, only one mobile device can be connected to the Canon printer via USB at a time.
9. Can I disconnect the USB cable after printing?
Yes, after you have finished printing, you can safely disconnect the USB cable from both your Canon printer and your mobile device.
10. Can I print from my mobile device without an internet connection?
Yes, you can print from your mobile device via USB without an internet connection.
11. Can I print from both Android and iOS devices using this method?
Yes, USB printing is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
12. Are there any limitations to USB printing?
The main limitation of USB printing is the physical connection required between your Canon printer and your mobile device. Additionally, USB printing does not allow for printing from remote locations or through cloud-based services.