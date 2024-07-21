How to Connect Brother Printer to Mobile via USB?
In today’s digital era, the ability to print documents directly from our mobile devices has become an essential convenience. Brother printers offer a seamless experience in connecting your mobile phone to the printer through various connectivity options. One of the simplest ways to connect your Brother printer to a mobile device is by using a USB cable. In this article, we will guide you through the process of connecting your Brother printer to your mobile phone via USB.
1. What do you need?
To connect your Brother printer to your mobile phone via USB, you will need a compatible Brother printer with USB connectivity, a USB cable, and a mobile device with a USB port.
2. Ensure printer compatibility
Confirm that your Brother printer model supports USB connectivity, as not all models are equipped with this feature. Refer to your printer’s user manual or visit the Brother website for the necessary information.
3. Install Brother printer drivers
Before connecting your Brother printer to your mobile phone, it is crucial to install the printer drivers on your mobile device. These drivers can usually be found on the Brother website or in the app store of your mobile operating system.
4. Connect your mobile phone to the printer
Using the USB cable, connect one end to the USB port on your mobile phone and the other end to the USB port on your Brother printer. Ensure that both connections are secure.
5. Enable USB mode on your mobile device
On your mobile phone, go to the settings menu and locate the option for “USB mode” or “USB connection.” Tap on this option and select “USB printing” or “MTP mode” to enable the connection.
6. Printer recognition
Once connected, your Brother printer should be automatically recognized by your mobile device. If not, go to your device’s settings, navigate to “Printers,” and select the option to add a printer manually.
7. Printing from your mobile device
Now that your mobile device is connected to your Brother printer via USB, you can start printing documents. Open the document or photo you wish to print, tap the “Share” icon or the three-dot menu, and select the option to print. Your Brother printer should appear as a printing option.
8. Disconnecting the USB connection
To disconnect your Brother printer from your mobile device, safely remove the USB cable by unplugging it from both ends. It is important to disconnect the cable properly to avoid any data loss or damage.
9. Can I connect multiple mobile devices to my Brother printer via USB?
Yes, you can connect multiple mobile devices to your Brother printer via USB. Simply repeat the process mentioned above on each device you wish to connect.
10. Are all Brother printers compatible with USB connectivity?
No, not all Brother printers have USB connectivity. It is essential to check the specifications of your printer model to ensure it supports USB connection.
11. Do I need to install any software on my mobile device to connect it to my Brother printer via USB?
Yes, you need to install the appropriate printer drivers on your mobile device to establish a USB connection between your Brother printer and your phone.
12. Can I print documents from any app on my mobile phone using a USB connection?
While most apps have a print option available, it is recommended to check the app’s printing compatibility. Some apps might have restrictions or specific settings required for successful USB printing.
In conclusion, connecting your Brother printer to your mobile phone via USB is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above and ensuring proper compatibility and driver installation, you can experience the convenience of printing documents directly from your mobile device. Enjoy the efficiency and flexibility of Brother printers, making printing on the go a seamless experience.