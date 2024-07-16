How to connect bose soundlink revolve to laptop?

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is a popular portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers excellent sound quality. If you own this speaker and want to connect it to your laptop, we have got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the process of connecting your Bose SoundLink Revolve to your laptop step by step.
Step 1: Check the Compatibility
Before getting started, ensure that your laptop supports Bluetooth connectivity. Most laptops come with built-in Bluetooth, but if yours doesn’t, you may need to purchase a Bluetooth adapter.
Step 2: Power On the SoundLink Revolve
Turn on your Bose SoundLink Revolve by pressing and holding the power button located on the top of the speaker. Once the speaker is powered on, it will emit a sound indicating that it is ready for pairing.
Step 3: Enable Bluetooth on Your Laptop
Go to the settings of your laptop and turn on the Bluetooth feature. The process may vary depending on the operating system you are using. In Windows, you can find the Bluetooth settings in the Control Panel or the Action Center. On Mac, click on the Apple menu, go to System Preferences, and select Bluetooth.
Step 4: Put the SoundLink Revolve in Pairing Mode
Press and hold the Bluetooth button located on the top of the speaker, next to the power button, until you hear a voice prompt saying, “Ready to pair.” The Bluetooth button will blink white, indicating that the speaker is now in pairing mode.
Step 5: Pair the Devices
On your laptop’s Bluetooth settings, you will see a list of discoverable devices. Look for the name “Bose SoundLink Revolve” and click on it to initiate the pairing process. Once the devices are successfully paired, you will hear a voice prompt from the SoundLink Revolve confirming the connection.
Step 6: Configure Audio Settings
To ensure that the sound will come through your Bose SoundLink Revolve, you will need to configure the audio settings of your laptop. Simply go to the sound settings on your laptop and select the Bose SoundLink Revolve as the default audio output device.
Step 7: Enjoy the Music
Congratulations! You have successfully connected your Bose SoundLink Revolve to your laptop. Play your favorite music or stream your preferred content and enjoy the high-quality sound delivered by your speaker.
FAQs:
1. Can I connect my Bose SoundLink Revolve to a laptop using a cable?
No, the Bose SoundLink Revolve can only be connected to devices via Bluetooth. It does not have an audio input for a cable connection.
2. How do I know if my laptop has Bluetooth?
You can check whether your laptop has Bluetooth by going to the device settings or looking for the Bluetooth symbol on the laptop’s keyboard. You can also find this information in the laptop’s user manual or specifications.
3. Can I connect multiple devices to my SoundLink Revolve simultaneously?
The SoundLink Revolve supports multipoint Bluetooth technology, allowing you to connect and switch between two devices at the same time. However, it cannot connect to multiple devices simultaneously for audio playback.
4. Can I connect my SoundLink Revolve to a Windows 10 laptop?
Yes, the process of connecting your SoundLink Revolve to a Windows 10 laptop is similar to the steps mentioned earlier in this article. You just need to ensure that Bluetooth is enabled on your laptop.
5. Why can’t I find my SoundLink Revolve in the list of available devices?
Make sure that your SoundLink Revolve is in pairing mode by pressing and holding the Bluetooth button. If you still can’t find it, try resetting the speaker by turning it off and on again.
6. Can I connect my SoundLink Revolve to a laptop running Linux?
Yes, you can connect your SoundLink Revolve to a laptop running Linux as long as the laptop has Bluetooth capabilities. The process may vary depending on the specific Linux distribution you are using.
7. How far can I be from my laptop for the speaker to stay connected?
The SoundLink Revolve has a Bluetooth range of approximately 30 feet (9 meters). However, the range may vary depending on your surroundings and any potential obstructions.
8. Can I use the SoundLink Revolve as a speakerphone for video calls on my laptop?
Yes, the SoundLink Revolve can be used as a speakerphone for video calls on your laptop. When connected, you can select it as the audio input/output device in your video calling software’s settings.
9. Can I connect my SoundLink Revolve to a laptop and a smartphone simultaneously?
Yes, the SoundLink Revolve supports multipoint technology, allowing you to connect it to multiple devices, such as a laptop and a smartphone, at the same time. You can easily switch between the connected devices.
10. Does the SoundLink Revolve work with Mac laptops?
Yes, the SoundLink Revolve is compatible with Mac laptops. The steps for connecting it to a MacBook or iMac are the same as connecting it to a Windows laptop.
11. Can I use the SoundLink Revolve while it is connected to my laptop and charging?
Yes, the SoundLink Revolve can be used while it is connected to your laptop and charging. However, it may take longer to fully charge the speaker while it is in use.
12. How do I disconnect the SoundLink Revolve from my laptop?
To disconnect the SoundLink Revolve from your laptop, simply turn off the Bluetooth on your laptop or move out of the speaker’s Bluetooth range. The speaker will automatically disconnect after a few minutes of inactivity.