**How to Connect Bose QC35 II to Laptop?**
The Bose QC35 II headphones are known for their exceptional noise-canceling capabilities and superb sound quality. Whether you want to enjoy your favorite music, watch movies, or participate in important video conferences, connecting your Bose QC35 II headphones to your laptop undoubtedly enhances the audio experience. So, how can you connect your Bose QC35 II to your laptop? Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:
**Step 1: Ensure Bluetooth Compatibility**
Before attempting to connect your Bose QC35 II to your laptop, make sure that your laptop has built-in Bluetooth capabilities. If your laptop does not have Bluetooth, you can connect a Bluetooth adapter to one of your USB ports.
**Step 2: Enable Bluetooth on Your Laptop**
Go to the settings on your laptop and navigate to the Bluetooth settings. Make sure Bluetooth is turned on.
**Step 3: Prepare Your Bose QC35 II Headphones**
Ensure that your Bose QC35 II headphones are in pairing mode. To do this, switch on the headphones, press and hold the Bluetooth button on the left earcup until the Bluetooth light starts flashing blue.
**Step 4: Pairing Mode on Your Laptop**
On your laptop, look for available Bluetooth devices. You should see the Bose QC35 II headphones listed. Click on it to pair.
**Step 5: Complete the Pairing Process**
Follow any additional on-screen instructions, such as entering a PIN code if prompted, to complete the pairing process. Once connected, you should see a confirmation message on your laptop.
**Step 6: Test the Connection**
Play some music or a video on your laptop to test the connection. The audio should now be streaming through your Bose QC35 II headphones.
FAQs:
1. Can I connect the Bose QC35 II headphones to my laptop using a wired connection?
Yes, you can connect the Bose QC35 II headphones to your laptop using a 3.5mm audio cable if your laptop has an audio jack. But keep in mind that the active noise cancellation feature will not work when using a wired connection.
2. How do I know if my laptop has Bluetooth capabilities?
Check your laptop’s user manual or specifications online to confirm if it has built-in Bluetooth. Alternatively, look for the Bluetooth icon on your laptop’s keyboard or in the system tray.
3. What if my laptop doesn’t have Bluetooth?
If your laptop doesn’t have Bluetooth capabilities, you can purchase a Bluetooth adapter and connect it to one of the USB ports on your laptop.
4. Can I connect my Bose QC35 II headphones to multiple laptops simultaneously?
No, the Bose QC35 II headphones can only be connected to one device at a time. To switch devices, disconnect the headphones from the current laptop and pair them with the desired laptop.
5. How do I put my Bose QC35 II headphones in pairing mode?
To put your Bose QC35 II headphones in pairing mode, switch on the headphones, then press and hold the Bluetooth button on the left earcup until the Bluetooth light starts flashing blue.
6. What if my Bose QC35 II headphones are not showing up in the available Bluetooth devices on my laptop?
Ensure that your headphones are in pairing mode and within range of your laptop. Try restarting Bluetooth on both devices or reconnecting after turning Bluetooth off and on again.
7. Can I connect my Bose QC35 II headphones to a Mac laptop?
Yes, you can connect your Bose QC35 II headphones to a Mac laptop using the same process described above for connecting to a Windows laptop.
8. My Bose QC35 II headphones are connected, but there is no audio. What should I do?
Check the volume settings on both your laptop and headphones. Make sure the volume is turned up and not muted on both devices.
9. How do I disconnect my Bose QC35 II headphones from my laptop?
To disconnect your Bose QC35 II headphones from your laptop, go to the Bluetooth settings on your laptop, find the connected headphones, and click on the option to disconnect or remove.
10. Can I use the microphone on my Bose QC35 II headphones during video calls on my laptop?
Yes, the built-in microphone on the Bose QC35 II headphones can be used for video calls on your laptop. Ensure that the headphones are selected as the default communication device in your laptop’s audio settings.
11. Can I connect my Bose QC35 II headphones to a Windows laptop using NFC?
No, the Bose QC35 II headphones do not have NFC capabilities, so you cannot connect them to a Windows laptop using NFC.
12. Do I need to update the firmware of my Bose QC35 II headphones to connect them to my laptop?
It is always recommended to keep the firmware of your headphones up to date. However, most laptops should be compatible with the Bose QC35 II headphones without requiring a firmware update.