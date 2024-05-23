**How to connect Arteck keyboard to Surface?**
The Arteck keyboard is a great accessory for your Surface device. Its sleek design and wireless connectivity make it a convenient choice for typing on the go. If you’re wondering how to connect the Arteck keyboard to your Surface device, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out.
1. **Prepare your Arteck keyboard:** Before attempting to connect the keyboard to your Surface, make sure it is charged and turned on. The power indicator light on the keyboard should be lit.
2. **Enable the Bluetooth on your Surface:** Go to the Start menu and click on the “Settings” icon. From the settings menu, select “Devices” and then navigate to the “Bluetooth & other devices” section. Ensure that Bluetooth is turned on.
3. **Put the Arteck keyboard in pairing mode:** Press and hold the “Fn + Bluetooth” keys on the keyboard simultaneously for 3-5 seconds. The power indicator light on the keyboard will start flashing, indicating that it is now in pairing mode.
4. **Pair the Arteck keyboard with your Surface:** On your Surface device, click on the “Add Bluetooth or other device” option in the Bluetooth settings menu. Select “Bluetooth” and wait for your Surface to detect the Arteck keyboard. Once it appears in the list of available devices, click on it to connect.
5. **Enter the pairing code (if prompted):** During the pairing process, you may be prompted to enter a code on your Surface. If that happens, the Arteck keyboard will display a code on its screen. Type the code on your Surface and press enter to complete the pairing process.
6. **Complete the connection:** Once the pairing is successful, the power indicator light on the Arteck keyboard will stop flashing, indicating a successful connection. You can now start using the Arteck keyboard to type on your Surface device.
FAQs:
1. Can I use the Arteck keyboard with any Surface model?
Yes, the Arteck keyboard is compatible with all Surface models that support Bluetooth connectivity.
2. Do I need to install any drivers or software to connect the Arteck keyboard?
No, the Arteck keyboard does not require any additional drivers or software for connection. It uses the built-in Bluetooth functionality of your Surface device.
3. How far can I be from my Surface device while using the Arteck keyboard?
The range of Bluetooth connectivity varies, but in general, you can expect a reliable connection within a range of approximately 30 feet (10 meters).
4. Can I connect the Arteck keyboard to multiple devices?
Yes, the Arteck keyboard supports multiple device connections. To switch between devices, use the function keys labeled with Bluetooth icons.
5. How do I charge the Arteck keyboard?
The Arteck keyboard comes with a USB charging cable. Simply connect the cable to a power source, such as a USB port on your Surface device or a wall adapter, to charge the keyboard.
6. Does the Arteck keyboard have a backlight?
No, the Arteck keyboard does not have a built-in backlight. It relies on ambient light for visibility.
7. Can I use the Arteck keyboard with other devices, such as smartphones or tablets?
Yes, the Arteck keyboard is compatible with a wide range of devices that support Bluetooth connectivity, including smartphones and tablets.
8. How do I disconnect the Arteck keyboard from my Surface?
To disconnect the Arteck keyboard, simply turn off Bluetooth on your Surface device or switch off the keyboard itself.
9. Is the Arteck keyboard water-resistant?
No, the Arteck keyboard is not designed to be water-resistant. It is recommended to keep it away from liquids to avoid damage.
10. Can I customize the function keys on the Arteck keyboard?
No, the function keys on the Arteck keyboard are pre-assigned and cannot be customized.
11. Is there any warranty for the Arteck keyboard?
Yes, Arteck provides a 2-year warranty for the keyboard. Make sure to check the warranty details provided with your purchase.
12. How do I clean the Arteck keyboard?
To clean the keyboard, use a soft, lint-free cloth lightly dampened with water or a mild cleaning solution. Avoid excessive moisture and do not submerge the keyboard in liquid.