Are you looking to enhance your productivity on your iPad Pro 12.9? One effective way to do so is by connecting an Apple keyboard to it. The Apple keyboard provides a seamless typing experience and turns your iPad into a more versatile device. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to connect an Apple keyboard to your iPad Pro 12.9, along with answering some frequently asked questions related to this topic. So, let’s get started!
How to Connect Apple Keyboard to iPad Pro 12.9?
Connecting your Apple keyboard to your iPad Pro 12.9 is a straightforward process. The following steps will help you to do so effortlessly:
**Step 1:** Begin by turning on your Apple keyboard. You can do this by pressing the power button on the top right corner of the keyboard.
**Step 2:** Unlock your iPad Pro 12.9 and go to the home screen.
**Step 3:** On your iPad, go to the “Settings” app. You can find it on the home screen or in your app library.
**Step 4:** In the settings menu, tap on “Bluetooth”. Make sure Bluetooth is turned on.
**Step 5:** On your Apple keyboard, press and hold the Bluetooth button until the LED indicator starts blinking. This indicates that it is in pairing mode.
**Step 6:** Your iPad will start scanning for available devices. When you see your Apple keyboard listed under “Other devices”, tap on it to establish the connection.
**Step 7:** A prompt will appear on your iPad’s screen with a passcode. On your Apple keyboard, type in the passcode and press the return key.
**Step 8:** Congratulations! Your Apple keyboard is now successfully connected to your iPad Pro 12.9. You can start using it right away.
Now that you know how to connect an Apple keyboard to your iPad Pro 12.9, let’s answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
1. Can I connect any Bluetooth keyboard to my iPad Pro 12.9?
Yes, you can connect most Bluetooth keyboards to your iPad Pro 12.9 as long as they are compatible.
2. Do I need to charge the Apple keyboard separately?
Yes, the Apple keyboard has a rechargeable battery that you can charge using the included Lightning cable.
3. How long does the Apple keyboard battery last?
The battery life of the Apple keyboard can vary depending on your usage, but it typically lasts for several weeks before needing a recharge.
4. Can I use the Apple Smart Keyboard with the iPad Pro 12.9?
Yes, the Apple Smart Keyboard is specifically designed for the iPad Pro 12.9 and provides a great typing experience.
5. Can I connect multiple Bluetooth keyboards to my iPad?
No, you can only connect one Bluetooth keyboard to your iPad Pro 12.9 at a time.
6. How do I switch back to the on-screen keyboard?
To switch back to the on-screen keyboard, simply disconnect or turn off your Bluetooth keyboard. Your iPad will automatically revert to the on-screen keyboard.
7. Can I use keyboard shortcuts with my Apple keyboard?
Yes, you can take advantage of various keyboard shortcuts supported by iPadOS to navigate and perform tasks more efficiently.
8. Is a passcode required to connect the Apple keyboard?
Yes, for security reasons, a passcode is required to establish the connection between your Apple keyboard and iPad Pro 12.9.
9. How do I unpair the Apple keyboard from my iPad?
To unpair your Apple keyboard, simply go to the “Settings” app on your iPad, tap on “Bluetooth”, locate your keyboard under “My Devices”, and tap on the “i” icon next to it. Then, select “Forget This Device.”
10. Will the Apple keyboard automatically connect to my iPad when turned on?
Yes, once you have paired your Apple keyboard with your iPad Pro 12.9, it will automatically connect whenever both devices are within range and the keyboard is turned on.
11. Does the Apple keyboard work with other iPad models?
Yes, the Apple keyboard is compatible with various iPad models, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad.
12. Can I use the Apple keyboard with other devices, like my iPhone?
Yes, you can use the Apple keyboard with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as iPhones and Mac computers. However, keep in mind that certain keyboard shortcuts and functionalities may be optimized for iPadOS.