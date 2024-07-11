**How to connect AirPods Pro to Surface Laptop?**
Connecting your AirPods Pro to your Surface Laptop is quick and simple. With just a few steps, you can enjoy your favorite music or make hands-free calls. Here’s how you can connect your AirPods Pro to your Surface Laptop:
1. **Ensure that Bluetooth is enabled on your Surface Laptop.** Go to the “Settings” menu and click on “Devices.” From there, select “Bluetooth & other devices” and make sure the toggle switch for Bluetooth is turned on.
2. **Open the AirPods Pro case lid.** Keep the AirPods Pro case lid open during the pairing process.
3. **Press and hold the button on the back of the AirPods Pro case.** Hold the button until the LED light on the front of the case starts blinking white, indicating that your AirPods Pro are in pairing mode.
4. **On your Surface Laptop, go to the Bluetooth settings.** Once in the Bluetooth settings, click on the “Add Bluetooth or other device” button.
5. **Choose the “Bluetooth” option.** From the list of available devices, select the “Bluetooth” option to start the pairing process.
6. **Wait for your Surface Laptop to find your AirPods Pro.** After selecting the “Bluetooth” option, your Surface Laptop will begin searching for nearby Bluetooth devices.
7. **Select your AirPods Pro from the list of available devices.** When your AirPods Pro appear on the list, click on them to connect.
8. **Follow any additional on-screen instructions.** Depending on your Surface Laptop model, you may be asked to confirm the pairing or enter a passcode provided by your AirPods Pro.
9. **Wait for your devices to connect.** Your Surface Laptop will establish a connection with your AirPods Pro, and you’ll hear a tone to confirm the successful pairing.
10. **Enjoy using your AirPods Pro with your Surface Laptop.** Once connected, you can use your AirPods Pro for audio playback, calls, and more with your Surface Laptop.
FAQs:
1. Can I connect AirPods Pro to a Surface Laptop running on Windows 10?
Yes, AirPods Pro can be connected to a Surface Laptop running on Windows 10.
2. Do I need to have the latest version of Windows on my Surface Laptop to connect AirPods Pro?
No, you don’t necessarily need the latest version of Windows on your Surface Laptop to connect AirPods Pro. However, it is generally recommended to keep your system up to date for optimal performance.
3. How do I know if my Surface Laptop has Bluetooth capability?
Most Surface Laptops come with built-in Bluetooth functionality. You can check if your Surface Laptop has Bluetooth by going to the “Settings” menu, clicking on “Devices,” and looking for the “Bluetooth & other devices” option.
4. Can I connect AirPods Pro to a Surface Laptop using a wired connection?
No, AirPods Pro cannot be connected to a Surface Laptop using a wired connection. They only support wireless Bluetooth connectivity.
5. Can I use my AirPods Pro with multiple devices, including my Surface Laptop and iPhone?
Yes, AirPods Pro can be paired and used with multiple devices, including your Surface Laptop and iPhone. However, you can only connect to one device at a time.
6. Is it necessary to keep the AirPods Pro case open during the pairing process?
Yes, keeping the AirPods Pro case lid open is necessary during the pairing process. This enables your Surface Laptop to discover and connect to your AirPods Pro.
7. Can I connect AirPods (non-Pro version) to a Surface Laptop using the same method?
Yes, you can connect AirPods (non-Pro version) to a Surface Laptop using the same method described above.
8. What should I do if my AirPods Pro don’t appear in the list of available devices on my Surface Laptop?
If your AirPods Pro don’t appear in the list of available devices, ensure that they are in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the back of the AirPods Pro case until the LED light starts blinking white. Also, make sure your Surface Laptop’s Bluetooth is turned on.
9. Can I use my AirPods Pro’s touch controls while connected to my Surface Laptop?
Yes, you can use your AirPods Pro’s touch controls while connected to your Surface Laptop. The touch controls allow you to play/pause audio, skip tracks, and activate Siri.
10. Can I adjust the volume of my Surface Laptop using my AirPods Pro?
Yes, you can adjust the volume of your Surface Laptop using your AirPods Pro. By pressing the volume up or volume down button on your AirPods Pro, the volume of your Surface Laptop will change accordingly.
11. Is it possible to connect other Bluetooth headphones to a Surface Laptop?
Yes, you can connect other Bluetooth headphones to a Surface Laptop using a similar process as connecting AirPods Pro. However, the exact steps may vary depending on the specific headphones and laptop model.
12. How do I disconnect my AirPods Pro from my Surface Laptop?
You can disconnect your AirPods Pro from your Surface Laptop by going to the Bluetooth settings on your laptop, selecting your AirPods Pro, and clicking on the “Remove device” or “Disconnect” option.