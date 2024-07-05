How to connect a targus wireless mouse without usb?

Targus wireless mice are popular due to their convenience and ease of use. One of the key advantages of these mice is their ability to connect without the need for USB cables. If you find yourself in a situation where you want to connect your Targus wireless mouse without a USB receiver, you may be wondering how to go about it. In this article, we will discuss a simple and straightforward method to connect your Targus wireless mouse without a USB receiver. So, let’s get started!
Connecting a Targus Wireless Mouse Without USB: Step-By-Step Guide
To connect your Targus wireless mouse to your computer without using a USB receiver, follow these steps:
Step 1: Check Compatibility
Before attempting to connect your Targus wireless mouse without a USB receiver, it is essential to ensure that your computer supports Bluetooth connectivity. Most modern computers and laptops come equipped with Bluetooth capabilities, but it’s always better to double-check.
Step 2: Enable Bluetooth on Your Computer
Go to your computer’s settings and navigate to the Bluetooth section. Turn on Bluetooth if it is not already enabled.
Step 3: Prepare Your Targus Mouse for Pairing
Make sure your Targus wireless mouse is powered on and within range of your computer. Usually, these mice have a physical button on the bottom that enables pairing mode. Press and hold this button for a few seconds until the mouse’s LED light starts flashing, indicating that it is ready to pair.
Step 4: Pair the Mouse with Your Computer
On your computer, in the Bluetooth settings, click on the option to add a device or discover new devices. Your computer should detect the Targus wireless mouse. Click on it to start the pairing process.
Step 5: Complete the Pairing Process
Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the pairing process. Once the pairing is successful, the LED light on your Targus wireless mouse will stop flashing and remain steady.
Step 6: Test the Connection
Move your newly connected Targus wireless mouse around to ensure it is working correctly. If everything went smoothly, you can start using your Targus mouse wirelessly without the need for a USB receiver.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can all Targus wireless mice be connected without a USB receiver?
No, not all Targus wireless mice can be connected without a USB receiver. Only those models equipped with Bluetooth capabilities can be connected wirelessly.
2. How do I know if my Targus mouse has Bluetooth?
You can usually determine if your Targus mouse has Bluetooth by checking the product specifications mentioned in the user manual or on the Targus website.
3. Can I connect my Targus wireless mouse to multiple devices simultaneously?
Most Targus wireless mice can only be connected to one device at a time. However, some advanced models may support multiple device connections.
4. What is the range of a Targus wireless mouse without using a USB receiver?
The wireless range of Targus mice can vary from model to model. However, most Targus wireless mice offer a range of around 30 feet without a USB receiver.
5. Can I switch off the mouse to conserve battery when not in use?
Yes, Targus wireless mice usually have a power button that can be used to switch off the mouse and conserve battery life when not in use.
6. How long does the battery of a Targus wireless mouse last?
The battery life of a Targus wireless mouse depends on various factors, including usage patterns and the type of battery used. On average, a Targus mouse can last several months to a year on a single set of batteries.
7. Can I still use my Targus mouse with a USB receiver if I prefer it that way?
Yes, Targus wireless mice can be used with or without a USB receiver. Simply plug in the USB receiver and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to connect the mouse.
8. Can I connect my Targus mouse to a device other than a computer?
Yes, Targus wireless mice can be connected to various Bluetooth-enabled devices, including smartphones and tablets, as long as they support mouse input.
9. What should I do if my Targus wireless mouse is not connecting?
If your Targus wireless mouse is not connecting, make sure the mouse is in pairing mode, double-check the Bluetooth settings on your computer, and ensure that the mouse’s battery is not drained.
10. How can I improve the wireless range of my Targus wireless mouse?
To improve the wireless range of your Targus mouse, make sure there are no obstructions between the mouse and the computer, and keep other wireless devices away that may cause interference.
11. Can I connect multiple Targus wireless mice to one computer?
In most cases, you can connect only a single Targus wireless mouse to a computer at a time. However, some advanced models may support multiple device connections.
12. What if I lose my Targus wireless mouse’s USB receiver?
If you lose the USB receiver of your Targus wireless mouse, you may need to purchase a replacement receiver from the manufacturer or consider using the mouse solely in Bluetooth mode if it supports it.
In conclusion, connecting a Targus wireless mouse without a USB receiver is a straightforward process that can be accomplished by enabling Bluetooth on your computer and following a few simple steps. Enjoy the freedom and convenience of a wire-free computing experience with your Targus wireless mouse!