How to connect a keyboard to surface pro?

The Surface Pro is a versatile device that offers the functionality of both a tablet and a laptop. One of its key features is the ability to connect a keyboard, which greatly enhances productivity and allows for easier typing. If you’re wondering how to connect a keyboard to your Surface Pro, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.

Step 1: Choose a Suitable Keyboard

Before you begin, it’s essential to choose a keyboard that is compatible with your Surface Pro. Microsoft offers its own range of Surface Type Covers, which are specifically designed for this purpose. However, you can also use third-party keyboards if they are compatible with your device.

Step 2: Attach the Keyboard

Connecting a Bluetooth Keyboard:

  1. Make sure your keyboard is in pairing mode.

  2. On your Surface Pro, go to “Settings” and select “Devices”.

  3. In the “Devices” menu, choose “Bluetooth & other devices”.

  4. Toggle Bluetooth on if it’s not already enabled.

  5. Select “Add Bluetooth or other device”.

  6. Choose “Bluetooth” and select your keyboard from the list of available devices.

  7. Follow any additional on-screen instructions to complete the pairing process.

Connecting a Surface Type Cover:

  1. Align the connectors on the keyboard with the ports on the base of your Surface Pro.

  2. Gently press the keyboard down until it clicks into place.

  3. Open the keyboard, and it will automatically connect to your Surface Pro.

Commonly Asked Questions about Connecting Keyboards to Surface Pro:

1. Can I use any keyboard with my Surface Pro?

Surface Pro devices are compatible with a wide range of keyboards, but it’s recommended to use keyboards specifically designed for Surface Pro for the best experience.

2. Can I connect a wireless keyboard to my Surface Pro?

Yes, you can connect a wireless keyboard to your Surface Pro via Bluetooth. Just ensure that the keyboard is in pairing mode and follow the steps mentioned earlier.

3. How do I disconnect a Bluetooth keyboard from my Surface Pro?

To disconnect a Bluetooth keyboard, go to “Settings” > “Devices” > “Bluetooth & other devices.” Under the “Mouse, keyboard, & pen” section, click on the connected keyboard, and select “Remove device.”

4. Do I need to charge Surface Type Covers?

No, Surface Type Covers do not require separate charging. They are powered by the Surface Pro itself.

5. Can I use the Type Cover from a previous Surface Pro model on a newer model?

In most cases, Type Covers from previous Surface Pro models are compatible with newer models, but it’s always recommended to check the compatibility before making a purchase.

6. Can I use the Surface Pro desktop dock with a keyboard?

Yes, if you have a Surface Pro desktop dock, you can connect a keyboard to it using the USB ports on the dock.

7. How do I change the keyboard layout on my Surface Pro?

To change the keyboard layout, go to “Settings” > “Time & Language” > “Language & region.” Under the “Preferred languages” section, select the language and layout you prefer.

8. Can I use the Touch Cover instead of a keyboard?

Yes, the Touch Cover is another option available for Surface Pro devices. It serves as a protective cover that also offers touch-sensitive typing functionality.

9. Can I customize the function keys on a Surface Type Cover?

Yes, you can customize the function keys on a Surface Type Cover by installing the Surface Tools for IT app from the Microsoft Store.

10. Does a Surface Pro support multiple Bluetooth keyboards at the same time?

Yes, it is possible to connect and use multiple Bluetooth keyboards simultaneously with your Surface Pro.

11. Can I connect a gaming keyboard to my Surface Pro?

Yes, gaming keyboards can be connected to Surface Pro devices as long as they are compatible and connect via USB or Bluetooth.

12. How do I clean my Surface Type Cover?

To clean your Surface Type Cover, disconnect it from your Surface Pro and lightly wipe the cover with a damp cloth. Avoid using excessive moisture or harsh cleaning agents.

