The MacBook Air is a sleek and portable laptop that provides great convenience for working on the go. However, sometimes you may need to connect it to a larger screen, such as a monitor, for a better viewing experience or to extend your workspace. In this article, we will guide you through the process of connecting your 2017 MacBook Air to a monitor, step by step.
How to Connect 2017 MacBook Air to Monitor: Step by Step
Connecting your MacBook Air to a monitor is a quick and easy process. Just follow these steps:
Step 1: Check the available ports
- Locate the available ports on your MacBook Air. The 2017 model has two USB-C ports on the left side.
Step 2: Obtain the necessary adapter
- Determine the type of port available on your monitor. Most monitors have an HDMI or DisplayPort.
- Purchase the appropriate adapter for connecting your MacBook Air to the monitor. If your monitor has an HDMI port, you will need a USB-C to HDMI adapter. If your monitor has a DisplayPort, you will need a USB-C to DisplayPort adapter. Alternatively, you can use a USB-C to VGA adapter for older monitors with VGA ports.
Step 3: Connect the adapter to your MacBook Air
- Insert the USB-C end of the adapter into one of the available USB-C ports on your MacBook Air.
Step 4: Connect the monitor to the adapter
- Connect the appropriate cable (HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA) from the monitor to the other end of the adapter.
Step 5: Power on the monitor
- Turn on your monitor and make sure it is set to the correct input source (HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA).
Step 6: Configure the display settings
- On your MacBook Air, click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner and select “System Preferences.”
- Click on “Displays.”
- In the “Arrangement” tab, you can choose to mirror the displays or extend your desktop. Drag the white bar between the displays to adjust the positioning.
- Click on the “Resolution” tab to adjust the resolution of the external monitor if needed.
Step 7: Enjoy your extended workspace!
- Your MacBook Air is now successfully connected to the monitor, allowing you to have a larger screen for work or entertainment.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I connect my MacBook Air to any monitor?
Yes, as long as the monitor has an HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA port, you can connect your MacBook Air using the appropriate adapter.
2. Do I need to install any drivers or software?
No, in most cases, you don’t need to install any drivers or software. Your MacBook Air should automatically detect the external monitor and adjust the display settings.
3. Can I use multiple monitors with my MacBook Air?
Yes, with the help of adapters and a compatible docking station, you can connect multiple monitors to your MacBook Air.
4. Can I close my MacBook Air while it’s connected to a monitor?
Absolutely! Closing your MacBook Air lid while it’s connected to a monitor will not affect the connected display. It will function solely as an external screen.
5. Why is my external monitor not displaying anything?
Ensure that you have selected the correct input source on your monitor and that all cables and adapters are properly connected. If the issue persists, try restarting your MacBook Air.
6. Can I use a wireless connection to connect my MacBook Air to a monitor?
Yes, if you have a compatible Smart TV or monitor with wireless screen mirroring capabilities, you can connect your MacBook Air wirelessly through AirPlay or other compatible protocols.
7. Can I use a Thunderbolt adapter for connecting my MacBook Air to a monitor?
Yes, Thunderbolt 3 ports on the MacBook Air are compatible with USB-C adapters, so a Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA adapter will work.
8. Can I connect my MacBook Air to a monitor using a USB-C to USB adapter?
No, a USB-C to USB adapter will not allow you to connect your MacBook Air to a monitor. You need a specific USB-C to HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA adapter.
9. Can I adjust the screen refresh rate on my external monitor?
Yes, go to the “Displays” settings on your MacBook Air, click on the “Display” tab, and choose the desired refresh rate if supported by your external monitor.
10. Can I use my MacBook Air as a monitor for another device?
No, MacBook Air does not support acting as a monitor for other devices. However, you can use applications like QuickTime Player to capture the screen and display it on your MacBook Air.
11. What if my monitor has a different aspect ratio than my MacBook Air?
You can adjust the resolution and scaling settings in the “Displays” preferences to match the aspect ratio of your monitor.
12. Can I connect my MacBook Air to a monitor and use it in clamshell mode?
Yes, you can connect your MacBook Air to a monitor and use it in clamshell mode by closing the lid while connected. Just make sure to use an external keyboard and mouse or trackpad to navigate.