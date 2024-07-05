How to connect 2 ps4 controller without usb?

Playing games on a PlayStation 4 (PS4) with friends or family can be an incredible experience, but it often requires connecting multiple controllers. While most people might assume that you need a USB cable to pair additional controllers, there is actually a way to connect them without using a cable. This article will guide you through the simple steps to connect two PS4 controllers wirelessly.
Connecting 2 PS4 Controllers without USB
Let’s get straight to the answer you’ve been waiting for! To connect 2 PS4 controllers without a USB cable, follow these steps:
Step 1: Start by turning on your PS4 console and navigating to the “Settings” menu using your primary controller.
Step 2: Within the “Settings” menu, go to “Devices,” then select “Bluetooth Devices.” Make sure your Bluetooth is enabled on the PS4.
Step 3: Take your second PS4 controller and locate the “Share” and “PS” buttons on it.
Step 4: Press and hold both the “Share” and “PS” buttons simultaneously for a few seconds until the light bar on the controller starts flashing.
Step 5: After a few moments, the controller should appear in the list of available devices on your PS4 screen.
Step 6: Select the newly found controller and wait for the pairing process to complete.
Step 7: Once connected, both controllers should be responsive, and you can start enjoying multiplayer games!
It’s that simple! You can now indulge in thrilling gaming experiences with your friends or family without the hassle of cables.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I connect more than two PS4 controllers without USB?
Yes, you can connect up to four PS4 controllers wirelessly without using a USB cable.
2. Do both controllers need to be from the same manufacturer?
No, you can connect controllers from different manufacturers as long as they are compatible with the PS4.
3. How do I disconnect one of the wireless controllers?
To disconnect a wireless controller, go to the “Settings” menu, select “Devices,” then choose “Bluetooth Devices” and select “Disconnect.”
4. Can I connect my PS4 controllers to other devices?
PS4 controllers are primarily compatible with PS4 consoles, but you can also connect them to certain devices, such as PCs or Android smartphones.
5. What should I do if my PS4 controller doesn’t connect wirelessly?
If your PS4 controller fails to connect wirelessly, try resetting the controller by using a small pin in the tiny hole on the back of the controller.
6. Can I connect PS3 controllers to a PS4 wirelessly?
No, PS3 controllers are not compatible with the PS4 console. You will need to use PS4 controllers for wireless gameplay.
7. Are there any limitations when playing with multiple wireless controllers?
Generally, there are no limitations when using multiple wireless controllers, as long as the game supports multiplayer functionality.
8. Can I use a keyboard and mouse instead of wireless controllers?
Yes, the PS4 supports keyboard and mouse input for certain games. However, not all games are compatible, so make sure to check the game’s specifications.
9. Can I use wireless controllers while the PS4 is in Rest Mode?
Unfortunately, the PS4’s Rest Mode only supports the use of a single controller. You will need to fully turn on the console for multiple controllers.
10. Can I charge the wireless controllers while playing?
Yes, you can charge your wireless controllers while playing by connecting them to the PS4 using a USB cable. Alternatively, you can use a charging dock.
11. Do both controllers need to be connected simultaneously?
If both controllers are already paired with the PS4, they can be connected simultaneously. However, you can also pair them one after the other.
12. Can I use the PS4 controller wirelessly without a Bluetooth connection?
No, the wireless functionality of the PS4 controller relies on Bluetooth technology, so you need a Bluetooth connection to use the controller wirelessly.
Now that you know how to connect 2 PS4 controllers wirelessly, gather your friends, power up your console, and enjoy countless hours of multiplayer gaming fun!