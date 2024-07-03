How to completely reset Windows 11 laptop?

Windows 11 is the latest version of Microsoft’s popular operating system, offering several new features and a sleek design. However, there are times when you may need to completely reset your Windows 11 laptop. This could be due to various reasons, such as resolving performance issues, removing personal data before selling your device, or starting fresh with a clean installation. In this article, we will guide you through the process of completely resetting your Windows 11 laptop.
Step-by-Step Guide to Resetting Windows 11 Laptop
1. **Open the Settings**: Click on the Start button, which is located at the bottom left corner of your screen. From the Start menu, click on the gear icon to open the Settings app. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + I on your keyboard to directly access the Settings.
2. **Go to System Settings**: In the Settings app window, click on the “System” option.
3. **Choose the Recovery option**: Within the System settings, select the “Recovery” tab from the left-hand side menu.
4. **Click on Reset PC**: Under the Recovery options, you will find the “Reset PC” section. Click on the “Get started” button below the Reset this PC heading.
5. **Choose Reset Option**: You will be presented with two reset options: “Keep my files” and “Remove everything.” The first option will reset your laptop, removing apps and settings, but preserving your personal files. The second option will remove everything, including your personal files. Choose the appropriate option based on your needs.
6. **Select Local Reinstall**: If you choose the “Remove everything” option in the previous step, you will be prompted to choose whether you want to “Fully clean the drive” or “Just remove my files.” Selecting the latter option should be sufficient in most cases.
7. **Confirm Reset**: A final confirmation screen will appear, displaying a list of programs that will be removed during the reset process. Read the information carefully, and click on the “Reset” button if you are ready to proceed.
8. **Reset in Progress**: Your Windows 11 laptop will now begin the reset process. This may take some time, so be patient and do not interrupt the process.
9. **Set up Your Laptop**: Once the reset is complete, your laptop will restart. You will be guided through the initial setup process, where you can configure your preferences, create a new user account, and reinstall any necessary software.
Congratulations! You have successfully completely reset your Windows 11 laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How long does it take to reset Windows 11 laptop?
The reset process can vary depending on the specifications of your laptop and the amount of data being removed, but it typically takes around 1-2 hours.
2. Can I cancel the reset process once it has started?
It is highly recommended not to interrupt the reset process once it has started, as it may lead to system instability or data corruption.
3. Will resetting Windows 11 laptop remove all my installed applications?
Yes, the reset process will remove all installed applications unless you choose the “Keep my files” option, which preserves personal files and some settings.
4. Can I back up my personal files before resetting?
Yes, it is advisable to back up your important files before resetting your Windows 11 laptop to ensure that you don’t lose any valuable data.
5. Will resetting Windows 11 remove viruses and malware?
Resetting Windows 11 can remove some viruses and malware, but it’s not a guaranteed solution. It’s recommended to use antivirus software for thorough scanning and removal.
6. Do I need a Windows installation media to reset my laptop?
No, Windows 11 provides a built-in reset feature that allows you to reset your laptop without the need for any installation media.
7. Will resetting Windows 11 laptop fix performance issues?
Resetting Windows 11 can help resolve certain performance issues, especially if they are caused by software conflicts or incorrect settings. However, hardware-related problems may persist.
8. What happens to my Microsoft account after resetting?
Resetting your Windows 11 laptop does not affect your Microsoft account. You can sign in to your Microsoft account again during the initial setup process.
9. Can I use the Reset PC feature to downgrade to an older version of Windows?
No, the Reset PC feature in Windows 11 allows you to reset your laptop to its current version only. To downgrade to an older version, you need to perform a clean installation using the appropriate installation media.
10. Will resetting my laptop remove Windows updates?
Yes, resetting your laptop will remove all installed Windows updates, and your device will be restored to the version that was initially installed.
11. Do I need to reinstall drivers after resetting Windows 11?
In most cases, Windows 11 automatically installs the necessary drivers for your laptop. However, you may need to manually install specific drivers if any hardware components are not working correctly.
12. Can I recover files after resetting Windows 11?
Resetting your Windows 11 laptop removes all files unless you selected the “Keep my files” option. It’s advisable to back up your important files before performing a reset.