How to completely clean a computer in Windows 10?

Maintaining a clean and optimized computer is essential for its smooth performance. Over time, Windows 10 can accumulate unnecessary files, software, and settings that can affect its speed and efficiency. If you’re looking to completely clean your computer running on Windows 10, this article will guide you through the process step by step. From removing junk files to uninstalling unnecessary software, we have got you covered!
Step 1: Remove Junk Files
The accumulation of temporary files, cache, and other junk files can significantly affect your computer’s performance. To remove these files and free up valuable disk space, follow these steps:
1. In the search bar, type “Disk Cleanup” and open the application.
2. Select the drive you want to clean (usually the C: drive).
3. Click on “OK” to let Disk Cleanup scan your drive.
4. Check the desired file types you wish to delete, such as temporary files and recycle bin items.
5. Click on “OK” to remove the selected files.
Step 2: Uninstall Unnecessary Software
Over time, your computer can become loaded with software that you no longer use or need. Removing these unnecessary programs can help improve the overall performance of your computer. Here’s how to uninstall software in Windows 10:
1. Open the Start menu and go to “Settings.”
2. Click on “Apps” or “Apps & features.”
3. Scroll through the list of installed applications and select the one you wish to remove.
4. Click on “Uninstall” and follow any additional instructions prompted by the uninstaller.
Step 3: Disable Startup Programs
Some applications launch automatically at startup, which can slow down your computer’s boot time and overall performance. Disabling unnecessary startup programs can speed up your computer. Follow these steps to manage startup programs:
1. Right-click on the taskbar and select “Task Manager.”
2. In the Task Manager window, go to the “Startup” tab.
3. Review the list of startup programs, right-click on the ones you want to disable, and select “Disable.”
4. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
Step 4: Update and Clean Up Device Drivers
Outdated or corrupted device drivers can cause various issues on your Windows 10 computer. Updating your drivers can improve stability and performance. Here’s how to update and clean up device drivers:
1. Press “Windows + X” and select “Device Manager.”
2. Expand the categories and right-click on the device you want to update.
3. Select “Update driver” and follow the on-screen instructions.
4. To clean up old drivers, right-click on the device, select “Uninstall device,” and check the box for “Delete the driver software for this device.”
Step 5: Run System Maintenance
Windows 10 offers a built-in maintenance utility that can optimize your computer’s performance. Running system maintenance can address issues such as disk errors and outdated drivers. Follow these steps to perform system maintenance:
1. Open the Control Panel from the Start menu.
2. Click on “Security and Maintenance.”
3. Under the “Maintenance” section, click on “Start maintenance” or “Troubleshooting.”
4. Let Windows carry out the maintenance tasks, and follow any additional instructions provided.
How to completely clean a computer in Windows 10?
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use third-party software to clean my computer?
Yes, there are various trusted third-party cleaning software available that can assist in cleaning your computer, such as CCleaner and Advanced SystemCare.
2. Will cleaning my computer delete my personal files?
No, the cleaning methods mentioned in this article will not delete your personal files. However, it’s always recommended to create backups to prevent data loss.
3. How often should I clean my computer?
Regular maintenance, including cleaning your computer, is recommended at least once every few months to keep your system running smoothly.
4. What is the effect of cleaning junk files?
By removing junk files, you can free up disk space, enhance system performance, and improve overall speed.
5. Does disabling startup programs affect my computer?
Disabling unnecessary startup programs can help speed up your computer’s startup time and free up system resources, improving performance.
6. Can I reinstall uninstalled programs?
Yes, you can reinstall uninstalled programs if you have the installation files or if the software is available for download.
7. Is it important to update device drivers?
Updating device drivers is crucial as it can enhance system stability, performance, and ensure compatibility with the latest software and hardware.
8. How do I know if my drivers are up to date?
You can check for driver updates through the Device Manager or use third-party driver update software.
9. Are there any risks involved in running system maintenance?
No, running system maintenance through the built-in Windows utility is generally safe and helps resolve common issues.
10. What other methods can I use to optimize my computer?
Apart from cleaning and optimizing, activities such as disk defragmentation, regularly updating Windows, and running reliable antivirus software can further enhance performance.
11. Can I clean my computer without administrative privileges?
Performing certain cleaning tasks, such as uninstalling software or updating drivers, may require administrative privileges on your computer.
12. How can I avoid accumulating junk files?
Regularly deleting unnecessary files, emptying your recycle bin, and keeping your software updated can help prevent the accumulation of junk files on your computer.