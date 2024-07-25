How to combine SSD and HDD in Windows 10?

Windows 10 offers a variety of options when it comes to combining SSD (Solid State Drive) and HDD (Hard Disk Drive) storage technologies. This combination allows you to enjoy the benefits of both drives, such as the speed of an SSD and the high capacity of an HDD. In this article, we will guide you through the process of combining SSD and HDD in Windows 10 and answer some commonly asked questions about this topic.
Combining an SSD and HDD in Windows 10 can be done in several ways, each with its advantages and disadvantages. Here are the two most common methods:
Method 1: Installing the OS on the SSD
1. Firstly, ensure that both the SSD and HDD are connected to your computer.
2. Install Windows 10 on the SSD by choosing it as the installation destination during the setup process.
3. Once Windows is installed, go to “Settings” > “System” > “Storage.”
4. Under “More storage settings,” click on “Change where new content is saved.”
5. Set your preferred storage locations for different file types (e.g., apps, documents, pictures) to the HDD. This way, new files will automatically be saved on the HDD.
Method 2: Using the SSD for caching
1. Connect both the SSD and HDD to your computer and ensure they are recognized by Windows.
2. Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box, then type “diskmgmt.msc” and press Enter.
3. In the Disk Management window, locate your HDD and right-click on its partition(s). Select “Delete Volume” to create unallocated space.
4. Right-click on the unallocated space of your HDD and choose “New Simple Volume.” Follow the on-screen prompts to create a new partition.
5. Download and install Intel’s Rapid Storage Technology (IRST) software, or an alternative caching software such as PrimoCache or Samsung Rapid Mode.
6. Open the caching software and select your SSD as the caching disk and the newly created partition on your HDD as the target disk.
7. Configure the caching software according to your preferences and restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I install programs on the HDD instead of the SSD?
A1: Yes, you can manually choose to install programs on the HDD by selecting the HDD as the installation location during the program setup.
Q2: Can I move the Windows system files from the SSD to the HDD?
A2: It is not recommended to move the Windows system files from the SSD to the HDD as it may lead to performance issues. It’s best to keep the Windows system files on the SSD for optimal speed.
Q3: Can I move existing files from the SSD to the HDD?
A3: Yes, you can manually move files from the SSD to the HDD by cutting and pasting them into the desired location on the HDD.
Q4: Will combining SSD and HDD increase overall system performance?
A4: Yes, combining an SSD and HDD can enhance overall system performance. The SSD will provide faster loading times for frequently used applications and the HDD will offer increased storage capacity.
Q5: Can I use RAID to combine SSD and HDD?
A5: Yes, RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) can be used to combine SSD and HDD in various configurations. However, setting up RAID requires specific hardware and may be more complex.
Q6: Can I use an external SSD as the caching disk?
A6: Yes, you can use an external SSD as a caching disk by connecting it to your computer and configuring it through the caching software. However, keep in mind that the performance may be limited by the USB connection.
Q7: Can I partition both the SSD and HDD?
A7: Yes, both the SSD and HDD can be partitioned. Partitioning allows you to divide the drives into separate sections, making it easier to organize your data.
Q8: Can I use a third-party software for caching?
A8: Yes, there are several third-party software options available for caching, such as PrimoCache, Samsung Rapid Mode, and SmartResponse Technology. These software programs can be used instead of Intel’s Rapid Storage Technology.
Q9: Can I change the caching configuration later?
A9: Yes, you can change the caching configuration later by accessing the software settings and adjusting the caching options.
Q10: Can I use a hybrid drive instead of combining an SSD and HDD?
A10: Yes, a hybrid drive combines both SSD and HDD technologies in one physical drive. However, the performance of a hybrid drive may not be as high as a separate SSD and HDD combination.
Q11: Can I enable SSD caching for an existing Windows installation?
A11: Yes, you can enable SSD caching for an existing Windows installation by installing caching software and configuring it accordingly. However, it is recommended to backup your data beforehand.
Q12: Is there any way to automate the file transfer between SSD and HDD?
A12: Yes, you can automate the file transfer between the SSD and HDD by using tools like symbolic links or junction points in Windows. These tools allow you to redirect specific folders to a different location.