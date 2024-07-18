If you often use an external monitor with your Mac, you might wonder how to close your Mac while keeping the monitor active. Closing your Mac while still connected to a monitor can be useful to save space or when you prefer an ergonomic setup. In this article, we will walk you through the steps of how to close your Mac while using a monitor, along with some related frequently asked questions.
How to Close Your Mac While Using a Monitor
Closing your Mac while using an external monitor is a straightforward process. Here are the steps you need to follow:
1. Connect your Mac to the external monitor using the appropriate cables.
Ensure that your Mac is properly connected to the monitor through HDMI, DisplayPort, or Thunderbolt, depending on the available ports.
2. Power on your Mac and wait for it to boot up completely.
Make sure your Mac is running before proceeding to the next step.
3. Adjust your Mac’s settings for closed display mode.
Go to the Apple menu and select “System Preferences.” Then choose “Energy Saver” and click on the “Power Adapter” tab. Next, check the box that says “Prevent computer from sleeping automatically when the display is off.”
4. Connect a keyboard and mouse to your Mac.
Make sure to connect an external keyboard and mouse to your Mac so that you can continue using it while the lid is closed.
5. Close your Mac’s lid.
Once everything is set up and connected, gently close the lid of your Mac. The external monitor should remain active, and you can continue working as if your Mac was open.
FAQs:
1. Can I use my Mac without opening the lid?
Yes, you can use your Mac without opening the lid by following the steps mentioned above. Just make sure to connect an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse.
2. Will closing my Mac affect its performance?
No, closing your Mac will not affect its performance. However, making sure your Mac has proper ventilation is essential to prevent overheating.
3. Can I disconnect the monitor while my Mac is closed?
Yes, you can disconnect the monitor while your Mac is closed, but you’ll need to open the lid to reconnect it later.
4. How do I wake up my Mac after it’s closed?
To wake up your Mac after it’s closed, press any key on the external keyboard or move the connected mouse.
5. Will closing the lid put my Mac to sleep?
By default, closing the lid on a Mac puts it to sleep, but adjusting the settings as mentioned earlier allows your Mac to stay awake even when the lid is closed.
6. Can I use a MacBook Pro with an external monitor in closed-display mode?
Yes, MacBook Pro models support closed-display mode, allowing you to use an external monitor while the lid is closed.
7. Can I use an iMac as a monitor for my MacBook?
No, you cannot use an iMac as a monitor for your MacBook. However, you can use an iMac as a secondary monitor by using the Target Display Mode feature.
8. Does closing the lid maximize the performance of the external monitor?
Closing the lid doesn’t directly affect the performance of the external monitor. The performance of the monitor mainly depends on its own specifications and capabilities.
9. How long can I keep my Mac closed while using an external monitor?
You can keep your Mac closed while using an external monitor for as long as your work requires. However, if you plan to leave it closed for an extended period, ensure proper ventilation to avoid overheating.
10. Can I use an external monitor with a MacBook Air in closed-display mode?
Yes, MacBook Air models also support closed-display mode, enabling you to use an external monitor while the lid is closed.
11. Can I use a Windows PC with an external monitor in closed-display mode?
The ability to use an external monitor in closed-display mode depends on the Windows PC’s hardware and operating system. Some Windows PCs may support it, while others may not.
12. Can I play audio while my Mac is in closed-display mode?
Yes, you can play audio while your Mac is in closed-display mode. Just ensure that the audio output is set to the desired device in the Sound settings within System Preferences.
By following these steps, you can easily close your Mac while using a monitor. This setup allows you to maximize your workspace and work more comfortably by decluttering your desk.