Windows 10 offers a convenient on-screen keyboard that allows users to type using touch or a mouse. However, there may be times when you want to close the on-screen keyboard to regain screen space or when you no longer need it. In this article, we will explore various methods to close the on-screen keyboard in Windows 10.
Method 1: Using the Close Button
1. To close the on-screen keyboard, locate the “Close” button. It is usually represented by an “x” icon placed at the top right corner of the keyboard.
2. Simply click on the “Close” button to close the on-screen keyboard.
Alternatively, you can also use the Windows key and the period (.) key simultaneously to open and close the on-screen keyboard.
So, the answer to the question, “How to close on-screen keyboard in Windows 10?” is simply by clicking on the “Close” button located at the top right corner of the keyboard.
Method 2: Using the Taskbar
1. Look for the on-screen keyboard icon on the taskbar, typically located at the right side of the taskbar.
2. Right-click on the on-screen keyboard icon.
3. From the context menu that appears, choose the “Close” option.
Method 3: Using Task Manager
1. Right-click on the taskbar and select “Task Manager” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager directly.
2. In the Task Manager window, navigate to the “Processes” tab.
3. Scroll down or search for the “TabTip.exe” process, which represents the on-screen keyboard.
4. Right-click on “TabTip.exe” and select “End Task” from the dropdown menu.
5. Confirm your selection by clicking “End Process” when prompted.
Once you have followed these steps, the on-screen keyboard will be closed.
Related or Similar FAQs:
1. How do I open the on-screen keyboard in Windows 10?
To open the on-screen keyboard in Windows 10, click on the “Start” button, go to “Settings”, select “Ease of Access”, and then click on “Keyboard”. Enable the “Use the On-Screen Keyboard” option.
2. Can I move the on-screen keyboard to a different location on the screen?
Yes, you can move the on-screen keyboard to a different location on the screen. Click and hold on the title bar of the keyboard, then drag it to the desired location.
3. How can I resize the on-screen keyboard?
Unfortunately, Windows 10 does not offer a built-in option to resize the on-screen keyboard. However, you can zoom in or out on the entire screen using the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + “+”” or “Ctrl + “-“” to adjust its size.
4. Is there a way to disable the on-screen keyboard permanently?
Yes, you can disable the on-screen keyboard permanently. Go to “Settings”, select “Ease of Access”, click on “Keyboard”, and disable the “Use the On-Screen Keyboard” option.
5. How can I access the on-screen keyboard if I don’t have a physical keyboard?
If you don’t have a physical keyboard, you can access the on-screen keyboard by clicking on the accessibility icon in the bottom right corner of the login screen, and then selecting the “On-Screen Keyboard” option.
6. Why does the on-screen keyboard keep appearing automatically?
If the on-screen keyboard keeps appearing automatically, it may be due to a setting called “Show the touch keyboard when not in tablet mode and there’s no keyboard attached.” You can disable this setting by going to “Settings”, selecting “Devices”, and then choosing “Typing”.
7. Can I customize the layout of the on-screen keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the layout of the on-screen keyboard. Go to “Settings”, select “Devices”, click on “Typing”, and then choose “Advanced Keyboard Settings”. From there, you can select different keyboard layouts and additional preferences.
8. How can I change the language of the on-screen keyboard?
To change the language of the on-screen keyboard, go to “Settings”, select “Time & Language”, click on “Language”, and then choose the language you want to use with the on-screen keyboard.
9. Does the on-screen keyboard support gestures?
Yes, the on-screen keyboard in Windows 10 supports gestures. You can use touch gestures like swiping, scrolling, and tapping on the on-screen keyboard.
10. Why is the on-screen keyboard not typing when I touch the keys?
If the on-screen keyboard is not typing when you touch the keys, there may be an issue with the touch screen or the keyboard settings. Try restarting your computer or updating the keyboard drivers to resolve the problem.
11. Can I use the on-screen keyboard in tablet mode?
Yes, you can use the on-screen keyboard in tablet mode. When you switch to tablet mode, the on-screen keyboard will automatically appear when you tap on a text field.
12. How do I access the emoji panel on the on-screen keyboard?
To access the emoji panel on the on-screen keyboard, click on the smiley face icon located at the bottom left corner of the keyboard. The emoji panel will appear, allowing you to choose from various emojis and symbols.