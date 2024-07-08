How to close my laptop and still use monitor?

Have you ever wanted to use your laptop’s external monitor while keeping the laptop closed? This can be a helpful solution if you have limited desk space or prefer a multi-screen setup. While it may seem tricky at first, with the right settings and adjustments, you can easily use your laptop’s monitor with the lid closed. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to achieve this.
Step 1: Connect Your Laptop to an External Monitor
Before closing your laptop, you need to ensure that it is properly connected to an external monitor. Most laptops have multiple video output ports, such as HDMI, VGA, or DisplayPort. Identify the port on your laptop and connect one end of the cable to it, and the other end to the external monitor.
Step 2: Adjust Your Power Settings
**To close your laptop and use the monitor, you need to adjust your power settings.** By default, when you close the lid, most laptops go into sleep mode or hibernate. However, you can change this behavior by customizing your power settings. Follow these steps:
1. Go to the Start menu and search for “Power & Sleep Settings.”
2. Open the “Power & Sleep” settings and click on “Additional power settings” on the right-hand side.
3. In the Power Options window, select “Choose what closing the lid does” from the left-hand side panel.
4. Under the “When I close the lid” section, select “Do nothing” for both ‘On battery’ and ‘Plugged in’ options.
5. Click on “Save changes” to apply the new power settings.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use my laptop’s external monitor with the lid closed?
Yes, you can use your laptop’s external monitor with the lid closed by adjusting the power settings.
2. Will my laptop overheat if I close the lid?
No, your laptop should not overheat if you close the lid. Modern laptops are designed to operate in a closed position without any issues.
3. Can I use an external keyboard and mouse as well?
Absolutely! Connecting an external keyboard and mouse will enhance your experience when using the laptop with the monitor.
4. Do I need to adjust any display settings?
In most cases, Windows should automatically detect and adjust the display settings when you connect an external monitor.
5. Can I still access the laptop’s keyboard and touchpad when the lid is closed?
No, when the lid is closed, you lose access to the laptop’s built-in keyboard and touchpad. This is why connecting an external keyboard and mouse is recommended.
6. Will closing the lid drain my laptop’s battery?
No, as long as you adjust the power settings to ‘Do nothing’ when the lid is closed, your laptop’s battery should not be drained.
7. Can I use the laptop’s touchscreen when the lid is closed?
Using the laptop’s touchscreen when the lid is closed is not possible as the sensors are usually disabled in this position.
8. Is it possible to use multiple external monitors with a closed laptop?
Yes, some laptops support multiple external monitors. Check your laptop’s specifications to see if it supports this feature.
9. Will closing the lid affect the laptop’s performance?
No, closing the lid should not affect your laptop’s performance in any way.
10. Can I change the display settings when using an external monitor with the lid closed?
Yes, you can adjust the display settings by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting “Display Settings.” From there, you can customize the resolution, orientation, and other display preferences.
11. Are there any advantages to using the laptop with a closed lid?
Using the laptop with a closed lid allows you to save space on your desk and achieve a multi-screen setup with ease.
12. Will my laptop automatically switch to the external monitor when the lid is closed?
In most cases, Windows will automatically detect the external monitor and switch the display to it when the lid is closed. If it doesn’t, you can change the display settings manually.