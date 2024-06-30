**How to close Macbook and still use monitor?**
Closing your Macbook and using an external monitor can be a useful way to maximize your workspace or improve your productivity. However, it can sometimes be confusing to figure out how to do it. In this article, we will provide step-by-step instructions on how to close your Macbook and still use a monitor, as well as answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
1.
Can I close my Macbook and still use an external monitor?
Yes, you can. By connecting your Macbook to an external monitor and following a few simple steps, you can use the external display while your Macbook is closed.
2.
What do I need to close my Macbook and use a monitor?
To close your Macbook and use an external monitor, you will need an external display, a video cable that connects your Macbook to the monitor (such as HDMI or Thunderbolt), and a power source for your Macbook.
3.
Step-by-step guide to closing your Macbook and using an external monitor:
a. Connect your Macbook to the external monitor using the appropriate video cable.
b. Go to the Apple menu, click on “System Preferences,” and then choose “Displays.”
c. In the Displays preferences window, select the “Arrangement” tab.
d. Check the box that says “Mirror Displays” to have the same content appear on both the Macbook and the external monitor.
e. Close your Macbook’s lid, and your external monitor should become the primary display.
4.
How do I wake up my Macbook when it is closed?
To wake up your Macbook when it is closed, simply press any key on the external keyboard or move the mouse connected to the Macbook.
5.
Can I still use the Macbook’s trackpad when it is closed?
No, when your Macbook is closed, the built-in trackpad is disabled. You will need to connect an external mouse or trackpad to control your Macbook.
6.
What if I want to use the external monitor as an extended display?
If you prefer to use the external monitor as an extended display instead of mirroring, uncheck the “Mirror Displays” box in the Displays preferences window. Then, you can arrange and use both monitors independently.
7.
Will closing my Macbook while using an external monitor affect its performance?
No, closing your Macbook does not impact the performance of your system while using an external monitor. It simply disables the internal display to conserve power and focuses on utilizing the external monitor.
8.
Can I connect multiple external monitors to my closed Macbook?
It depends on your Macbook model. Some Macbooks support multiple external displays, but others might only allow one. Refer to your Macbook’s specifications to determine its capabilities.
9.
Is there any difference in performance between using an external monitor with a closed Macbook and using it with an open one?
In most cases, there shouldn’t be any noticeable performance difference. The main advantage of closing your Macbook and using an external monitor is to free up desk space and focus on a larger display.
10.
Can I disconnect the external monitor without opening my Macbook?
Yes, you can safely disconnect the external monitor without opening your Macbook. However, if your Macbook is using the monitor as the primary display, disconnecting it may result in a temporary blackout until the Macbook switches to the internal display.
11.
What if my Macbook doesn’t output any video to the external monitor?
If you’re experiencing difficulties with video output, ensure that the video cable connections are secure. Additionally, restart your Macbook and check the Displays preferences to ensure the correct display settings are selected.
12.
Do I need to keep my Macbook plugged into a power source?
It is recommended to keep your Macbook plugged into a power source when using it with a closed lid and an external monitor for extended periods. This ensures uninterrupted power supply and prevents battery drain.
In conclusion, closing your Macbook and using an external monitor is a simple yet powerful way to optimize your workspace. By following the steps outlined and considering the related FAQs, you can seamlessly transition to a larger display while still utilizing the capabilities of your Macbook.